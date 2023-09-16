Amber Heard Accuses Jason Momoa of Trying To Get Her Fired From ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard has allegedly described the “torment” she experienced on the set of the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

The past few years have been rough for Amber Heard. Since the actress divorced Johnny Depp and accused him of domestic violence, she’s been embroiled in legal drama with her former husband – culminating in Depp losing a defamation case against News Corp. for dubbing him a “wife-beater,” then winning a defamation case against Heard in 2022.

Depp’s fanbase has rallied behind the ex-Pirates of the Caribbean actor, pushing for his return as Captain Jack Sparrow ASAP. Heard has simultaneously been attacked by Depp devotees, with some calling for her to be fired from her most high-profile role of Mera in Aquaman 2.

While Heard has since relocated to Spain and has supposedly quit Hollywood, she’s still set to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel to the DC Studios blockbuster Aquaman (2018).

Since its first trailer was released earlier this week, fans have noted her seemingly small presence in the film. A smaller, more passionate group also trended #BoycottAquaman2 on X (previously known as Twitter) to protest her being in the film at all.

Now, it seems like there was just as much backlash to Heard remaining in the role behind the scenes. Recently surfaced therapy notes – allegedly from Heard’s psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes – have leaked on Reddit after being unsealed from Heard and Depp’s legal case, claiming that Heard faced “torment” while filming Aquaman 2.

The notes state that the film’s director, James Wan, raised his voice to Heard and complained that “I can’t even post about Aquaman” while making it seem like “it was [Heard’s] fault.”

Another note alleges that the film’s star, Jason Momoa – who plays Arthur Curry, AKA Aquaman – wanted Heard to be fired. He would also reportedly dress like Johnny Depp, wearing “all the rings” to “torment” Heard.

Other claims within the notes point toward Justice League (2017) director Zack Snyder and his producer wife Deborah Snyder being some of the few to have “stood by [Heard].” Heard was reportedly not allowed to take selfies with anybody else on set or post anything about the film online. “I do my work and keep my head down,” one note reads.

Heard also claims that her role was significantly reduced in the film due to the frenzy around her legal battles with Depp. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director has denied cutting Amber Heard from the film. Wan claims that the Atlantean princess was always supposed to have a smaller role in the sequel, which instead focuses on Jason Momoa’s Arthur and his half-brother, Patrick Wilson’s Orm.

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go,” Wan told EW. “The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on December 20, 2023. This marks the final film in the DC Extended Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran resetting canon to launch the DC Universe with Superman: Legacy (2025).

