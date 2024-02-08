Taylor Swift Unveils SUPRISE NEW Album With Disney Exclusive Deal

Taylor Swift is unveiling an all-new album, and she hasn’t even finished her Eras Tour yet.

If you’re a Swiftie, you’ve probably been hit with more news and updates than you ever could’ve imagined, and the Super Bowl is still a few days away.

During the Grammys earlier this week, Taylor Swift shocked the world and went viral by announcing that she would be dropping an all-new album— titled The Tortured Poets Department— on April 19. This made Swifites go absolutely crazy as they had suspicions she might release Reputation (Taylor’s Version), but no one ever thought she might have a new album up her sleeve.

Shortly after the announcement, Taylor Swift took to Instagram and revealed some words to go along with the new album:

“And so I enter into evidence, My tarnished coat of arms. My muses acquired like bruises, My talisman and charms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

If the announcement of a new album wasn’t enough, Swift also brought the world to “chaos” yet again when she and Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that her Eras Tour Concert Film would be released on Disney+ on March 15 with five new songs from the acoustic section, including “cardigan.”

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be [Disney+]. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very soon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Though fans will have to wait a month, there are plenty more developments on the horizon for Taylor Swift. Fans have already purchased tickets for Disneyland, hoping to see the iconic singer there with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. If that weren’t enough, she’s back on the road doing another leg of her Eras Tour with several international dates.

Throughout her illustrious career, Swift has released a series of critically acclaimed albums, each marking a significant evolution in her musical style and personal growth. Her debut self-titled album, Taylor Swift (2006), introduced her to the country music scene with hits like “Teardrops on My Guitar” and “Tim McGraw.” She followed this with albums like Fearless (2008), which showcased her storytelling prowess and earned her multiple Grammy Awards. Speak Now (2010) further demonstrated her songwriting prowess, with Swift writing every track solo.

The album Red (2012) marked a pivotal shift towards pop, featuring chart-topping singles like “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Swift continued to reinvent her sound with 1989 (2014), a synth-pop masterpiece that cemented her status as a global pop icon, spawning hits like “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.” In 2017, she released Reputation, exploring themes of fame and media scrutiny, followed by the introspective Lover (2019), the indie-folk gem folklore (2020), and finally, Midnights (2022), which has taken the world by storm over the last couple of years, especially during her tour.

What do you think is next for Taylor Swift? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!