March 14 Will Change the Course of Disney+ Forever

Tomorrow, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+, will change forever, and it may be the boost the House of Mouse needs in this tough economic climate.

Disney+ debuted in 2019 and has since gone on to amass just under 150 million subscribers. The service was the focal point for former Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek, and upon his return as CEO, it was Bob Iger’s, too. Iger and former Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy shared last year that Disney+ was looking to be profitable by the end of fiscal 2024, something that Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen discussed in his interview with Yahoo! Finance.

During his first few months back at the helm of The Walt Disney Company, Iger made the aggressive decision to cull multiple titles from Disney+, including the likes of Lucasfilm’s new Willow series and the film Crater (2023), which had been on the service for less than two months. Many of the classic Disney movies and newer originals still remain on the streamer.

Content curation is a big factor in streamlining the Disney+ service, and even Disney’s popular subsidiaries, like Marvel Studios, have curbed the number of projects it is sending to the streamer. On a similar note, Iger recently spoke out about how audience moviegoing fatigue is not real and that Disney just needs to make good movies.

Well, Disney may not have had a hand in making this movie, but they will be distributing it to the masses on March 14. A cultural phenomenon like no other, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will officially debut on Disney+ tomorrow and, in doing so, will change the trajectory of the streaming service forever.

There is no other entertainer alive today that is as prominent as singer Taylor Swift. After releasing ten albums, Swift embarked on her industry-leading, record-breaking Eras Tour in March 2023. Bringing hits from all her albums–“Taylor Swift,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “Reputation,” “Lover,” “folklore,” “evermore,” and “Midnights”–Swift’s three-hour epic performance has captured the attention of global media for the last ten months. Following her dates in North America, Swift visited South America, Japan, and Australia, and has recently performed in Singapore, before heading to Europe this Spring.

Notoriously difficult to get tickets, fans rejoiced when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was turned into a film and hit the big screen. It became the highest-grossing concert movie of all time with $216 million in ticket sales, and shortly after, Swift shared that the concert film would be available on demand to rent for a limited time.

But come March 14, Taylor Swift’s career-defining concert will officially hit Disney+, and in doing so, be the only place that fans can watch the event. What this could mean for Disney is huge. After struggling to retain and build its subscriber base, the addition of The Eras Tour may create the subscription spike the service needs to become a profitable enterprise. Disney paid $75 million for the film, beating out the likes of Netflix and Universal for the streaming rights.

As we have seen in the past, when millions of subscribers in India canceled Disney+ after the Mouse lost the rights to the cricket, one singular entity can create a huge increase or decrease in users, potentially even more so than the varied offering many streamers promote.

When Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour debuts on Disney+, it will include never-before-seen songs, including “cardigan,” “Maroon,” “I Can See You,” “You Are In Love,” and “Death By A Thousand Cuts.” Originally meant to be released on Disney+ on March 15, the concert film will now air tomorrow, on March 14.

The streaming release of The Eras Tour comes shortly after Swift announced her eleventh studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 66th Grammy Awards. She later went on to win Album of the Year for “Midnights.”

Like what will happen in 2026, the success or failure of Taylor Swift to draw in subscribers will alter the course of Disney+ for good.

Do you think Taylor Swift will change Disney+?