Warwick Davis Calls Disney “Embarassing” for Purging Content

Warwick Davis was given the honor of returning to his role of Willow when Disney+ rebooted the fan-favorite fantasy film as a series. Despite the series being popular, it was canceled and unceremoniously removed from the streamer. Davis has now spoken up about the ordeal—calling the House of Mouse “embarrassing.”

Disney was in a heap of trouble earlier this year as the stock price began to fall, and CEO Bob Iger revealed that content would start to be removed from the platform altogether to combat the monetary issues the company was facing. This cost-cutting move was criticized by plenty, and content was removed from both Disney+ and Hulu.

Though the streamer kept most of its content, shows like The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Turner & Hootch, and Willow were removed entirely. This purge is even worse because no rival streaming company picked any of them up, so they are just unavailable to be watched.

What made the removal of Willow so strange is that it held an 85% critic approval rating in its first season. The audience score of 65% was much lower, but it was generally a show that most fans enjoyed watching. Star of the show, Warwick Davis, has now opened up about the show’s controversial removal.

Warwick Davis Slams Disney for ‘Willow’ Removal

I meet lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of #Willow, who are the reason the @DisneyPlus Series was made. Please tell me @WaltDisneyCo, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can’t watch the series any more? #embarrassing pic.twitter.com/tUu9gstkbS — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) October 14, 2023

Warwick Davis has every right to be upset, as Disney just up and removed the show that he was the star of. Removing content happens with many streamers, but the usual case is other companies often license out that content, making it available to stream somewhere else. Davis asks what he is supposed to say to fans who tell him they are fans of the show.

That is a good question, considering the show was removed as if it was never made in the first place. Fans have flocked to his post to offer their support and also question the House of Mouse as to why they chose to remove the beloved series altogether.

Can’t believe it’s just simply not available to view.. like it never existed. Crazy. — Rob (@JuceeRob) October 14, 2023

We can’t believe it either. It seems so strange just to remove a show from existence.

@WaltDisneyCo Own up to making this awesome show and give it back! — Star Wars Escape Pod (@SWEscapePodcast) October 14, 2023

Like the one above, plenty of fans on X are asking for Willow to be put back on the streamer.

The original film was released in 1988 and starred Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood and Val Kilmer as Madmartigan. The fantasy-driven adventure became a hit, securing $137 million at the box office. Perennial director Ron Howard led the film and returned to serve as executive producer of the series.

Sadly, Disney+ decided to cancel the show and remove it entirely. Warwick Davis calling the streamer and company “embarrassing” for removing the show is likely not the first time anyone has said or felt that. We hope Willow can be returned to the streamer eventually, though we are unsure if it will get a second season.

What do you think of Disney+ removing Willow? Is Warwick Davis right? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!