Disney+ Continues Historic Content Purge, Overhaul Coming

The historic content purge is continuing at Disney+ with even more removals.

Disney+ has quickly become one of the go-to platforms for families and Disney enthusiasts alike. The service offers a user-friendly interface, making it easy for subscribers to explore the magical world of Disney from the comfort of their homes. Whether you’re in the mood for animated classics like The Lion King (1994) or the latest Marvel superhero adventures, Disney+ provides a diverse range of content for all ages.

One of the standout features of Disney+ is its commitment to original content. From the groundbreaking series The Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe to the heartwarming and nostalgic The Imagineering Story (2019), the platform has captivated audiences with its exclusive productions. This commitment to original content, alongside the acquisition of other major franchises like Pixar and National Geographic, has positioned Disney+ as a formidable competitor in the streaming market, attracting millions of subscribers around the world.

Disney+ also distinguishes itself by offering an extensive catalog of family-friendly content, making it a trusted destination for parents seeking appropriate and entertaining options for their children.

However, fans have noticed over the last few months that there are major changes happening on the streaming platform, and more are set to come in the future, as well. In the last few months, Disney removed hundreds of titles as fans said goodbye to many television shows and films that had been released on the streaming platform. In the midst of these removals, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company was introducing a price hike and in 2024, Iger shared that the company will be cracking down on password sharing, following the footsteps of Netflix.

Iger has made comments about the company’s streaming future, sharing that “the trends being fueled by cord-cutting are unmistakable and that they “are thinking expansively and considering a variety of strategic options.” According to Deadline, Iger shared that the company is “fortunate to have an array of extremely productive television studios that we will rely on to continue providing exceptional content for audiences well into the future,” but there’s no doubt that they are looking heavily into making their streaming services profitable in the future.

It’s become common knowledge that the company is focusing much more energy and time on its streaming platform than its linear television model, essentially creating a complete overhaul for the future. But, there are still plenty of questions as Disney looks to the future and sees major streaming losses, including more content being removed.

Disney recently made the decision to remove the musical special titled AREA21 Live on Planet Earth from its global streaming services, including Hulu and Disney+. This special had been introduced to Disney’s streaming platforms in April 2023 and featured music from the electronic music duo AREA21. Lasting 46 minutes, the performance aimed to transport fans on an otherworldly journey, blending the realm of aliens with planet Earth and delving into the authentic narrative of AREA21’s journey. Following a series of releases that led to their debut album, “Greatest Hits Vol. 1,” AREA21’s first full live performance became a highly anticipated event.

During this live performance, the duo presented live renditions of their songs with a full band, featuring Martin Garrix on the guitar. This unique performance seamlessly merged the worlds of the Aliens M & M with planet Earth, offering insights into AREA21’s journey. The setlist included tracks from their debut album like “La La La,” “Own The Night,” “Lovin’ Every Minute,” and “Followers,” as well as older fan favorites such as “Spaceships” and “We Did It.” This 46-minute live show provided a fresh perspective on the songs, offering fans a unique and immersive musical experience.

Beginning October 12, the ad-free version of Disney+ will see a price increase to $13.99 per month, representing a substantial 27% hike from its current rate. However, for those who currently enjoy Disney+ with ads, there’s good news, as the price will remain unchanged at $7.99 per month.

