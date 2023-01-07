National Geographic Expeditions Announces 2024 Travel Dates

Do you read National Geographic or have a favorite National Geographic show you like to watch? Imagine if you were able to travel and take photos alongside some of these talented photographers or learn about some of the places you’ve seen in the magazine or on television, from a knowledgeable source with ties to National Geographic.

Well, now you can make that dream a reality, with the National Geographic Expeditions river cruise voyage, which recently announced more dates and itineraries for 2024!

National Geographic collaborated with AmaWaterways to offer three National Geographic-chartered adventures. These departures will allow Guests to be able to explore Europe’s waterways with more in-depth exploration opportunities, all while experiencing a river cruise.

Below are the 2024 river cruises available, per Disney Parks Blog:

Holland and Belgium in Springtime by River Cruise (April 15) : This art, floral and architecture-focused departure sends travelers on a journey through the iconic waterways of Belgium and the Netherlands, with stops at the famous windmills of Kinderdijk, a Floralia flower show at a historic Belgian castle and the world’s largest collection of works by Vincent van Gogh.

: This art, floral and architecture-focused departure sends travelers on a journey through the iconic waterways of Belgium and the Netherlands, with stops at the famous windmills of Kinderdijk, a Floralia flower show at a historic Belgian castle and the world’s largest collection of works by Vincent van Gogh. Rhine River Cruise: Basel to Amsterdam (Sept. 12) : Offering bike rides, walking excursions and even tasting tours, this itinerary explores the romance and timelessness of the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland. Wine enthusiasts will enjoy a taste of Germany’s Rheingau wine region, and photographers will learn from the National Geographic Photography Expert during a special on-deck photo workshop to capture images of the scenic Rhine Gorge.

: Offering bike rides, walking excursions and even tasting tours, this itinerary explores the romance and timelessness of the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland. Wine enthusiasts will enjoy a taste of Germany’s Rheingau wine region, and photographers will learn from the National Geographic Photography Expert during a special on-deck photo workshop to capture images of the scenic Rhine Gorge. Danube Christmas Markets River Cruise (Dec. 7): This sailing invites cruise passengers to explore charming Christmas markets from Budapest to Nuremberg. Travelers will also discover lesser-known holiday marketplaces within Vienna and Salzburg and visit Vienna’s Museum of Natural History. There, visitors will meet with National Geographic Explorer Ludovic Ferriere for a behind-the-scenes look at the meteorite exhibit he curated.

But, that’s not all that these expeditions have in store for 2024. National Geographic Expeditions also announced 2024 departure dates in the Signature Land category, along with the lineup for 2024 Private Expeditions.

National Geographic Expeditions Signature Land excursions allow Guests to be able to get access to incredible places worldwide, have planned itineraries, along with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to travel and experience these places like a National Geographic storyteller would.

These Signature Land experiences in early 2024 will be in destinations across North America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, with new and returning itineraries in areas with strong connections with National Geographic. This includes the following:

For more information on these, visit the Signature Land webpage.

In addition to these incredible travel experiences, travelers can also take part in Private Expeditions, which are meant for one to ten guests in a private party. These trips include a private tour guide, flexible trip dates, and premium accommodations. There will be 27 Private Expeditions available in 2024, which include the following locations and itineraries:

You can find more information on these and more 2024 Private Expeditions listed on the Private Expeditions webpage.

Which of these types of trips or itineraries would you want to book most?