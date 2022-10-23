Set Sail on a New Expedition Cruise from Adventures by Disney

If you’re a Disney fan who wants to go on a Disney-inspired vacation other than the Parks, an Adventure by Disney excursion might be your answer.

These vacations are a great way for the whole family to spend time together while exploring the world, complete with hassle-free travel, fascinating stories, and touches of magic that can be found throughout the trip.

In addition to all that Adventures by Disney has to offer on these excursions, they just announced today that there is a new itinerary coming in 2024!

In 2024, Adventures by Disney will be debuting their newest expedition cruise along the Adriatic Sea. This is an eight-day, seven-night excursion that will sail from Venice, Italy, and stop at seven ports in Croatia and Montenegro.

These two sailings will take place in summer 2024, with departures on June 25 and July 2, 2024, and you can begin booking these trips on October 27.

As Guests sail along the Adriatic Sea onboard the PONANT ship Le Bougainville, they will have the chance to immerse themselves in the culture of each location. Every day holds a new adventure, which includes the following:

Discovering the islands adorning the Adriatic coast with stops at Korcula to taste the famed Mali Ston oysters or Hvar to kayak along the Pakleni Islands.

oysters or Hvar to kayak along the Pakleni Islands. Enjoying delicious food, Croatian wine, captivating architecture and culture unique to the region.

Biking through vineyards and lavender fields of the UNESCO Stari Grad Plain (also known as Hora or Ager).

Tasting local delicacies such as Dalmatian Prosciutto, aged by the bura, a northerly-blowing wind common in the winter months.

Exploring picturesque Boka Bay in Montenegro by catamaran or strolling the cobbled streets of Old Town Kotor.

in by catamaran or strolling the cobbled streets of Old Town Kotor. Wandering medieval Croatian port-towns awash in warm limestone and distinctive, red-tiled roofs, and visiting the world-famous Predjama Castle in Slovenia .

. Delving into the massive underground labyrinth at Slovenia’s Postojna Cave and discovering the “dragons” that call it home.

Postojna Cave and discovering the “dragons” that call it home. Stepping back in time to learn about time-honored Croatian traditions including methods of pressing olive oil.

During this cruise, Guests will be joined by Disney Adventure Guides, who will conduct themed and special activities on both land and sea. Some activities onboard the ship that Guests can look forward to are Disney movies, themed karaoke, game nights, and even a talent show.

There are also personalized activities for different age groups, such as fitness classes and cocktail workshops for adults; and a pizza party, swim party, and scavenger hunt for kids ages 12 and under.

Besides this exciting new offering from Adventures by Disney, be on the lookout for other expedition cruise itineraries coming in 2024, which include Antarctica and Patagonia on December 17-28, 2023, and February 17-28, 2024; Arctic Expedition Cruise from July 1-10, 2024; and Galapagos Islands coming in March 17-25, June 9-17, July 14-22, August 7-15, and December 18-26, 2024.

In addition, Adventures by Disney Escape is available for those who want to lengthen their stays in certain cities. This is an opportunity for Guests to have a bigger adventure in a shorter visit. These Escapes are usually either right before or after an itinerary and serve as a unique way for Guests to delve deeper into that area’s culture and history.

If you’re interested in traveling with Adventures by Disney and finding out more about these upcoming adventures, be sure to check their website for more information.

Have you ever been on an Adventures by Disney expedition cruise? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments!