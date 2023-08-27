Disney+ Trashes More Content Following Massive Purge

Disney+ has been making a lot of changes as of late, some of which include ditching content instead of adding to it.

When subscribers initially signed up for Disney+, they did so that they would have a library of everything Disney at their fingertips. No more would you have to purchase a DVD or find a way to watch your favorite Disney films and shows online, it was all available in one place. Then, to compete with the other big players in the streaming market like Netflix, Disney had to move past their regular content and create Disney+-specific and original content for viewers.

With this realization came a massive explosion of content that really helped transform Disney+ into one of the largest streaming services available. We have been able to see the Star Wars universe expand with three award-winning seasons of The Mandalorian, which has constantly broken records, and now, Ahsoka. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) growth for individual storylines and characters has been exponential, with so many series being created to dive deeper into different characters, which will only culminate as one massive storyline within the MCU timeline. The next big release on the Marvel side will be Loki, season two.

But, even with all of the success the streaming service has seen, the upward battle is only carrying on stronger.

Recently, Disney held their Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Here we saw that direct-to-consumer sales have increased by 9%. That being said, Disney+ subscribers have dropped to 146.1 million. Disney’s goal for Disney+ subscribers was 154.8 million, so this now falls short. Disney’s “core” consumers increased by 1% — regardless, we are starting to see subscribers drop off now that Disney has begun to reduce the amount of content they are able to bring to their audience; the people paying for these services on a month-to-month basis.

Disney CEO Bob Iger continued to discuss how they have raised prices across Disney+ prices and that ad-supported Disney+ subscription service options have been purchased by 40% of users. Ad-free bundles will also be coming to the US for Disney+ and Hulu, which will, in turn, cost more as their current ad-free options do, increasing Disney+ revenue and decreasing our bank accounts for nothing added — in fact, the service had been detracting and removing content.

Iger also announced that they’ll be cracking down on password sharing, making it impossible to split the cost of Disney+ with friends or family.

In less than a year, Disney+ will be increasing the monthly cost of its ad-free plan up $3 to $13.99 in October. Hulu, which Disney owns a majority stake in, will also increase the monthly cost of its ad-free subscription up $3 to $17.99.

All of this comes after the massive content purge that took place earlier this year, removing over 50 shows from Disney+ and Hulu, and canceling many more future seasons of shows like Willow, and National Treasure.

Recently, Variety confirmed the death of yet another Disney+ newborn.

The publication noted, “Disney+ has canceled “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” after two seasons. Inspired by ABC’s 1989-1993 sitcom “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” the series was set in Hawaii and followed Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.”

The cast also included Kathleen Rose Perkins as Dr. Clara Hannon, Lahela’s mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital; Jason Scott Lee as Benny, Lahela’s father; Matt Sato as Kai, her older brother; Wes Tian as Brian Patrick, her younger brother; Emma Meisel as Steph, her best friend; Alex Aiono as Walter, her first boyfriend; Milo Manheim as Nico, her patient and new love interest. Starring as Lahela’s hospital colleagues were Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Mapuana Makia and Ronny Chieng.

It is sad to see the fall of yet another Disney+ original series, especially after the decision to end shows like the highly popular series like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series at the height of the show’s fame after season four.

Variety actually wrote on Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. in the past, and gave the show a glowing review. They said that it felt “like a single-camera version of a Disney Channel sitcom, as bright, earnest, and heartfelt as its lead.”

Now, we have also discovered that The Spiderwick Chronicles is also coming to an end due to cost-cutting initiatives. With more shows being cut than added to the streaming platform and price hikes on the rise, the downfall of Disney+ may be near.

We previously predicted more content that more is coming to the chopping block due to News of Disney’s “strategic realignment” which first came in March, when CEO Bob Iger announced plans to lay off 7,000 employees in an effort to cut back $5.5 billion in costs. This came after Disney+ saw its first quarterly subscriber loss at the end of 2022. This is something we have already discussed and is likely to continue as we have seen an even further shift in the Disney+ strategy realignment with the recent service change announcements.

