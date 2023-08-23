Hack Revealed to Avoid Disney+’s Major Price Hike

Have you been thinking about ending your Disney+ subscription following the latest price hike announcements? Well, you are not the only one. That being said, some Disney+ subscribers seem to believe that they found the solution to skirting around the impending price hike of the streaming platform.

When Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, Max, and more hit the market, subscribers loved it because they were able to pay a small monthly fee to be able to watch their favorite shows and movies without having commercials every 7 minutes, much like cable TV has. The price of Disney+ or Netflix was far less than a cable bill, and soon after inception, these platforms would soon create their own titles as they fully battled cable TV with new original content.

Now, after paying for cable, the 3-5 streaming services you subscribe to, your internet bill, and your phone bill, it feels like the cost for us to be entertained is higher than ever. Netflix, what was originally created to be a low-cost alternative to cable, is now costly, has multiplied, and its spawns are taking over in terms of price gauging making watching the simplest Disney movie like Beauty and the Beast (1995) unattainable.

Recently, Disney held their Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Here we saw that direct-to-consumer sales have increased 9%. That being said, Disney+ subscribers have dropped to 146.1 million. Disney’s goal for Disney+ subscribers was 154.8 million, so this now falls short. Disney’s “core” consumers increased by 1% — regardless, we are starting to see subscribers drop off now that Disney has begun to reduce the amount of content they are able to bring to their audience, the people paying for these services on a month-to-month basis.

Disney CEO Bob Iger continued to discuss how they have raised prices across Disney+ prices and that ad-supported Disney+ subscription service options have been purchased by 40% of users. Ad-free bundles will also be coming to the US for Disney+ and Hulu, which will, in turn, cost more as their current ad-free options do, increasing Disney+ revenue.

Iger also announced that they’ll be cracking down on password sharing, making it impossible to split the cost of Disney+ with friends or family.

In less than a year, Disney+ will be increasing the monthly cost of its ad-free plan up $3 to $13.99 in October. Hulu, which Disney owns a majority stake in, will also increase the monthly cost of its ad-free subscription up $3 to $17.99.

How to Avoid the Disney+ Price Hike

These price hikes are something that now, many fans are speaking out on. Some have stated that they are set to cancel their subscription service, others mention that they just sign up when they want to see a show and cancel right away, and now, some have another idea to keep the cost at bay.

Artoo took to Reddit to share a PSA, they said, “PSA: If you subscribe to Disney Plus via iTunes before the price hike, you can still continue the service using original price.”

This instantly caused intrigued for many who read the post. Artoo continued, “I have a habit of canceling any streaming services right away in case I forgot about them later. I did the same thing with Disney plus annual last year before the price hike. I have a bit of regret ever since because now in my iTunes account subscription settings it says I need to pay 109.99 dollars to continue the service. My subscription ends tomorrow so I decided to bite the bullets hearing that another price hike is coming. So I continue the service in my iTunes subscription page. To my surprise, it now says it will charge me 79.99 dollars tomorrow. So you can still enjoy the original price even if you cancel the subscription before as long as you continue the service before your subscription ends.”

Annedroid found this too good to be true; they replied, “I thought people have said this before and it turned out to be a bug, and they ended up being charged the correct amount?”

It is not confirmed that this glitch would work, but it appears some are giving it a go. One reader, however, pointed out that this only solves the issue of the upcoming price hike, and not the previous one, which some many have not experienced just yet. Minor_correction pointed out, “One source of confusion is that there was a “1st price hike” last December and a “2nd price hike” that is coming this October. A lot of people with annual subscriptions haven’t even felt the 1st price hike yet, and are now on the verge of getting hit by 1st and 2nd at the same time.”

The conversation then shifted to many people thinking that these constant price hikes are surely a big mistake on Disney’s part, especially doing two within a year. As we just discussed, this means that some people will be renewing who have not experienced the first price hike, but now, will have to suffer two at the same time.

What Content Did Disney+ Cut?

Disney+ is currently in the midst of a historic content purge, which has garnered the attention of fans from around the world. Disney removed more than 50 titles from both Disney+ and Hulu, including dozens of full-length films and series, in an attempt to cut costs. Now, having made it to Q3, we can see that this content disposal campaign has not helped their Disney+ numbers.

We have seen tons of content lost on the platform, including Hulu as well, which has left many fans upset. Disney has been removing original titles to which they own the rights for, which has left their users confused and wanting to leave due to the lack of content currently available on the service..

The Hindustan Times shared a list of the content that was cut from Disney+ and Hulu:

Disney+ Shows:

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow

Best In Snow

Better Nate Than Never

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Black Beauty

Big Shot

Chasing Waves

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Chorus: Success, Here We Go!

Clouds

Club Mickey Mouse

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge

DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants

DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins

Earth To Ned

Encore!

Family Reboot

Fauci

Flora & Ulysses

Foodtasic

Gina Yei

Harmonious Live!

Hollywood Stargirl

The Hip Hop Nutcracker!

It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

It’s All Right!

Just Beyond

Low Tone Club

Magic Camp

Marvel 616

Marvel’s The Runaways

Marvel’s Project Hero

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

More Than Robots!

The Mysterious Benedict Society

On Pointe

Own The Room

Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays

Pick Of The Litter

Prop Culture

Queen Family Sing-Along

Race To The Center Of The Earth

Rogue Trip

Shop Class

Stargirl

Stuntman

Super / Natural

The Big Fib

The One And Only Ivan

The Quest

The Right Stuff

The Real Right Stuff

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Turner & Hooch (Series)

Willow

Wolfgang

HULU Shows:

Black Narcissus

Chasing Virgins

Chef vs Wild

Conversations with Friends

Darby And The Dead

Damned Fate

Dollface

Everything’s Trash

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

Future Man

Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It

Insanity

It Was Not My Fault

Keep This Between Us

Limbo

Little Demon

Looking for Alaska

Love In The Time Of Corona

Love Trip Paris

Maggie

Marvel’s The Runaways

Mask vs Knight

Motherland Fort Salem

Pistol

Prime Time

Queen Family Sing-Along

Repatriated

Reprisal

Rosaline

The Bomber

The Cry of the Butterflies

The Come Up

The Deep End

The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty

The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2

The Next Thing You Eat

The Premise

For now, we are certainly seeing a lot more negativity and subscriber losses when it comes to Disney+, and even major Marvel and Star Wars series are no longer holding Guests to stay on the platform long-term.

Are you planning on keeping your Disney+ subscription?