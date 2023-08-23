Hack Revealed to Avoid Disney+’s Major Price Hike

Have you been thinking about ending your Disney+ subscription following the latest price hike announcements? Well, you are not the only one. That being said, some Disney+ subscribers seem to believe that they found the solution to skirting around the impending price hike of the streaming platform.
When Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, Max, and more hit the market, subscribers loved it because they were able to pay a small monthly fee to be able to watch their favorite shows and movies without having commercials every 7 minutes, much like cable TV has. The price of Disney+ or Netflix was far less than a cable bill, and soon after inception, these platforms would soon create their own titles as they fully battled cable TV with new original content.
Now, after paying for cable, the 3-5 streaming services you subscribe to, your internet bill, and your phone bill, it feels like the cost for us to be entertained is higher than ever. Netflix, what was originally created to be a low-cost alternative to cable, is now costly, has multiplied, and its spawns are taking over in terms of price gauging making watching the simplest Disney movie like Beauty and the Beast (1995) unattainable.
Recently, Disney held their Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Here we saw that direct-to-consumer sales have increased 9%. That being said, Disney+ subscribers have dropped to 146.1 million. Disney’s goal for Disney+ subscribers was 154.8 million, so this now falls short. Disney’s “core” consumers increased by 1% — regardless, we are starting to see subscribers drop off now that Disney has begun to reduce the amount of content they are able to bring to their audience, the people paying for these services on a month-to-month basis.
Disney CEO Bob Iger continued to discuss how they have raised prices across Disney+ prices and that ad-supported Disney+ subscription service options have been purchased by 40% of users. Ad-free bundles will also be coming to the US for Disney+ and Hulu, which will, in turn, cost more as their current ad-free options do, increasing Disney+ revenue.
Iger also announced that they’ll be cracking down on password sharing, making it impossible to split the cost of Disney+ with friends or family.
In less than a year, Disney+ will be increasing the monthly cost of its ad-free plan up $3 to $13.99 in October. Hulu, which Disney owns a majority stake in, will also increase the monthly cost of its ad-free subscription up $3 to $17.99.
How to Avoid the Disney+ Price Hike
These price hikes are something that now, many fans are speaking out on. Some have stated that they are set to cancel their subscription service, others mention that they just sign up when they want to see a show and cancel right away, and now, some have another idea to keep the cost at bay.
Artoo took to Reddit to share a PSA, they said, “PSA: If you subscribe to Disney Plus via iTunes before the price hike, you can still continue the service using original price.”
This instantly caused intrigued for many who read the post. Artoo continued, “I have a habit of canceling any streaming services right away in case I forgot about them later. I did the same thing with Disney plus annual last year before the price hike. I have a bit of regret ever since because now in my iTunes account subscription settings it says I need to pay 109.99 dollars to continue the service. My subscription ends tomorrow so I decided to bite the bullets hearing that another price hike is coming. So I continue the service in my iTunes subscription page. To my surprise, it now says it will charge me 79.99 dollars tomorrow. So you can still enjoy the original price even if you cancel the subscription before as long as you continue the service before your subscription ends.”
Annedroid found this too good to be true; they replied, “I thought people have said this before and it turned out to be a bug, and they ended up being charged the correct amount?”
It is not confirmed that this glitch would work, but it appears some are giving it a go. One reader, however, pointed out that this only solves the issue of the upcoming price hike, and not the previous one, which some many have not experienced just yet. Minor_correction pointed out, “One source of confusion is that there was a “1st price hike” last December and a “2nd price hike” that is coming this October. A lot of people with annual subscriptions haven’t even felt the 1st price hike yet, and are now on the verge of getting hit by 1st and 2nd at the same time.”
The conversation then shifted to many people thinking that these constant price hikes are surely a big mistake on Disney’s part, especially doing two within a year. As we just discussed, this means that some people will be renewing who have not experienced the first price hike, but now, will have to suffer two at the same time.
What Content Did Disney+ Cut?
Disney+ is currently in the midst of a historic content purge, which has garnered the attention of fans from around the world. Disney removed more than 50 titles from both Disney+ and Hulu, including dozens of full-length films and series, in an attempt to cut costs. Now, having made it to Q3, we can see that this content disposal campaign has not helped their Disney+ numbers.
We have seen tons of content lost on the platform, including Hulu as well, which has left many fans upset. Disney has been removing original titles to which they own the rights for, which has left their users confused and wanting to leave due to the lack of content currently available on the service..
The Hindustan Times shared a list of the content that was cut from Disney+ and Hulu:
Disney+ Shows:
America the Beautiful
Among the Stars
Artemis Fowl
Be Our Chef
Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow
Best In Snow
Better Nate Than Never
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
Black Beauty
Big Shot
Chasing Waves
Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
Chorus: Success, Here We Go!
Clouds
Club Mickey Mouse
Diary of a Future President
Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge
DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants
DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins
Earth To Ned
Encore!
Family Reboot
Fauci
Flora & Ulysses
Foodtasic
Gina Yei
Harmonious Live!
Hollywood Stargirl
The Hip Hop Nutcracker!
It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
It’s All Right!
Just Beyond
Low Tone Club
Magic Camp
Marvel 616
Marvel’s The Runaways
Marvel’s Project Hero
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
More Than Robots!
The Mysterious Benedict Society
On Pointe
Own The Room
Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays
Pick Of The Litter
Prop Culture
Queen Family Sing-Along
Race To The Center Of The Earth
Rogue Trip
Shop Class
Stargirl
Stuntman
Super / Natural
The Big Fib
The One And Only Ivan
The Quest
The Right Stuff
The Real Right Stuff
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
Turner & Hooch (Series)
Willow
Wolfgang
HULU Shows:
Black Narcissus
Chasing Virgins
Chef vs Wild
Conversations with Friends
Darby And The Dead
Damned Fate
Dollface
Everything’s Trash
Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW
Future Man
Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It
Insanity
It Was Not My Fault
Keep This Between Us
Limbo
Little Demon
Looking for Alaska
Love In The Time Of Corona
Love Trip Paris
Maggie
Marvel’s The Runaways
Mask vs Knight
Motherland Fort Salem
Pistol
Prime Time
Queen Family Sing-Along
Repatriated
Reprisal
Rosaline
The Bomber
The Cry of the Butterflies
The Come Up
The Deep End
The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t
The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty
The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2
The Next Thing You Eat
The Premise
For now, we are certainly seeing a lot more negativity and subscriber losses when it comes to Disney+, and even major Marvel and Star Wars series are no longer holding Guests to stay on the platform long-term.
Are you planning on keeping your Disney+ subscription?