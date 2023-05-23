Willow showrunner Jon Kasdan is “kinda into” the show’s removal from Disney+ as part of cost-cutting measures.

The show, which only premiered in November last year, is one of a swathe of titles being given the chop in efforts from the House of Mouse to recoup costs on the streaming platform.

It is just one of more than 50 titles set to be cut after Disney+ reportedly lost 4 million subscribers in the first three months of this year. But Willow is perhaps one of the most shocking to be marked for removal due to having only relatively recently having completed its initial debut.

The show brought back original star Warwick Davis as the titular wizard, and earned praise for showcasing diversity and representation in it’s fantasy mini-series continuation of Ron Howard’s original 1988 film of the same title.

That makes Kasdan’s response, shared on his Twitter, even more surprising.

Tweeting from his @JonKasdan account, the showrunner shared:

“I’ve been quiet on this news that ‘Willow’ is leaving Disney+ ’cause… I’m kinda into it. I grew up at a time when Disney movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them… more special. I worry about many things… but NONE of them are that ‘Willow’ will never be available again, either on Disney+ or perhaps… someplace else, & ya never know where that could lead… stranger things have happened. So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm; it’s truly what keeps these worlds alive.”

Willow’s run may have been short, but it earned a fervent fan base during its time on the service. Responding to Kasdan’s optimistic message, fans have either looked to try and share his positive approach to the show’s future, or despair at the fact it will no longer be immediately accessible to them.

Fan @jadetanthalos tweeted:

I thank you for the hope you’re giving us but sometimes all I need is to rewatch willow and I can’t believe in a couple days I can’t do that anymore it’s truly one of the only things that brings me comfort :/ this is an unfortunate situation

The decision from Disney to remove so many titles has garnered a response from other talent too. Bryan Cranston shared an emotional message regarding the removal of his film, The One And Only Ivan (2020) from the platform on his Instagram. It shared a similar sentiment to Kasdan’s in celebrating the short lifespan the film did enjoy, and what it meant to be able to create and share it in the first place.

Kasdan’s message would suggest he believes that Willow may have a future in physical release, bucking Disney’s current trend of primarily releasing Disney+ titles exclusively digitally only.

What do you think to Willow‘s removal? Tell us in the comments below.