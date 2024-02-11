‘The Marvels’ Pulls a 180 on Disney+

While The Marvels (2023) failed to meet expectations with audiences at the box office, it seems to have had a reversal of fortune after its Disney+ debut.

Led by director Nia DaCosta, The Marvels was a surprisingly fun movie due to its short runtime, entertaining action sequences, and a charismatic cast that included Brie Larson as Carol Danvers (AKA Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau, Zawe Ashton as the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Not to mention all of the Flerkins.

However, initial reactions to the film online were largely negative, with many people saying it was the worst Marvel Studios film ever made, and it continued the trend of terrible superhero projects in 2023, like Secret Invasion, The Flash (2023), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now that the film has finally been released on Disney+, that negative tune has completely turned around.

‘The Marvels’ Online Hate Pulls a Complete 180

For multiple reasons we won’t get into here, The Marvels was viciously attacked online before it was even released, leading to many people not going to see the film when it debuted in theaters back in November 2023. Now almost three months later, people are finally watching the film on Disney+. And they’re loving it.

Multiple users on X (formerly Twitter) have showered the film with praise, often questioning why it got the hate to begin with. One such person was @RoffsRamblings, who lamented, “I should’ve seen The Marvels in theaters. That was an absolute blast & the most straightforward fun I’ve had with the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] since Thor: Ragnarok (2017).”

I should’ve seen #TheMarvels in theaters, that was an absolute blast & the most straightforward fun I’ve had with the MCU since THOR RAGNAROK! Also the end credit stinger? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yQtkCXHVhh — RoFF (@RoffsRamblings) February 7, 2024

Another user, @SassyDNichelle, echoed that sentiment, saying, “The Marvels is finally on Disney+, and as I’m watching, I’m kind of regretting not making it to the movies to see it!! I’m only 32 minutes in, and I’m loving it!!! When Fury said, ‘New rule: no touching new s***.’ I almost choked on my coffee!”

Others were more upset that The Marvels didn’t experience the success it deserved at the box office. @xtofer_robn said, “Imagine if people just went to watch The Marvels in the theatre instead of letting it ‘bomb,’ and then praising it once it released on streaming. I will never forgive y’all.”

Imagine if people just went to watch #TheMarvels in the theatre instead of letting it “bomb” and then praising it once it released on streaming. I will never forgive y’all. pic.twitter.com/4927OegTqR — Thiccolas J. Fury 🏳️‍🌈✊🏽#BLM #SupportTransYouth (@xtofer_robn) February 8, 2024

@UpToTASK thought this needed to be studied further, saying, “There really should be a study on how the internet legit convinced thousands of people that The Marvels was bad, and how people actually believed them. This whole thing is a lesson about how people need to come to their own conclusions and not trust everyone.”

@D_Derryberry was completely flabbergasted, wondering, “I mean, there’s a damn musical planet, how was The Marvels not more popular? Anyways, rewatching it on Disney+ and having a blast.

I mean there’s a damn musical planet, how was #TheMarvels not more popular? Anyways rewatching it on Disney+ and having a blast. pic.twitter.com/XAEZPqlTdP — Hackademy Award Winner (@D_Derryberry) February 8, 2024

More than anything, people have been celebrating the movie, especially @Mansur_Daron, who said, “I’m retweeting so much The Marvels Tweets because this was the FIRST MARVEL film Directed by a Black Woman, and the movie itself was a GOOD movie. I loved how they merged 3 different character stories into one – These Women did GREAT work.”

These are just some examples of the positive response The Marvels has received online. Thousands of people have now spoken out in support of the film, regretting that they missed seeing it on the big screen. @TalkNrdy2Me truly put it best: “Stop letting Rotten Tomatoes and incels tell you what movies to watch!”

What did you think of The Marvels? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!