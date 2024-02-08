Marvel Box Office Flop Marks Upsetting Disney+ Trend

Despite just arriving on Disney+, The Marvels (2023) has already started setting records on the streaming platform. Although, they aren’t particularly good ones.

Related: ‘The Marvels’ Sets Catastrophic MCU Milestone

Led by director Nia DaCosta, The Marvels was a surprisingly fun movie due to its short runtime, entertaining action sequences, and a charismatic cast that included Brie Larson as Carol Danvers (AKA Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau, Zawe Ashton as the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan.

Unfortunately, the movie was a box office bomb, becoming the least profitable film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, fans are excited to see it come to Disney+ and experience it as much as possible at home. Now, The Marvels has finally arrived on the streaming platform, marking a disappointing trend for Marvel Studios films.

‘The Marvels’ Finally Arrives on Disney+, Continuing an Unfortunate New Trend

Related: Disney+ as We Know It Will Soon Shut Down

The Marvels finally landed on Disney+ on February 7, 2024, 89 days after it debuted in theaters on November 10, 2023. That is an unbelievably long time, tying Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) for the record for the longest time from theatrical release to Disney+ debut.

Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed that all three of these films were released this past year, meaning that this isn’t a coincidence. It’s likely the new normal for the Walt Disney Company.

Related: Taylor Swift Confirms NEW Eras Tour Movie, Exclusive to Disney+

In fact, it seems that Disney has been experimenting with this variable since 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) started at 7o days, and Eternals (2021) was 68. Meanwhile, 2022 saw Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) arrive after 62 days and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) after 82. The only outlier was Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), which came to Disney+ only 47 days after its theatrical debut.

Looking back at 2023, it seems that the standard will now be waiting about three months before you can see your favorite heroes land on the popular streaming service.

Are you worried about movies taking longer to arrive on Disney+? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.