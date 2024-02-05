Surprise New ‘Frozen’ Movie Is Coming to Disney+ Soon

Disney is desperate to get the Frozen franchise back into action, and it seems that the company will be dropping a brand new movie in the series on Disney+ in the near future.

It is no secret that the Walt Disney Company has not had an easy go of things in the last year. A series of high-profile box office flops like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) and The Marvels (2023) both took the wind out of huge franchises, and Wish (2023), the centennial Disney Pictures production, was met with a resounding shrug from audiences and critics.

Unsurprisingly, Disney CEO Bob Iger is circling the wagons, and the company has announced a slew of live-action remakes of classic films and sequels to established blockbusters like Frozen (2013) and Inside Out (2015). However, it is going to take at least a few years of development and production for Frozen 3 and 4 to be released, and Disney has figured out a way to get more Ice Queen content to audiences fast.

According to filmedonstage.com, Frozen the Musical was filmed live in London’s West End last week and is being scheduled to land on Disney+ sometime in the near future. This is similar to the filmed live performance of Hamilton that landed on Disney+ in 2020 and appears to be a new strategy for the company, particularly as its original new releases fail to connect with audiences. Reportedly, the West End production of the Aladdin musical was recorded years ago but has been delayed time and time again, so hopefully, Frozen will not suffer that same fate.

Frozen the Musical was written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (the same creative team as the film), and the book was written by Jennifer Lee, who co-directed the film and is now Disney’s Chief Creative Officer. Disney has not yet announced a release date for the filmed live musical on Disney+, but we have a feeling the company will be in a hurry to get it to streaming.

