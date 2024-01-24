Disney World’s ‘Frozen’ Ride Closed for Abrupt Refurbishment

Disney World’s most snow-covered experience has closed.

The time has come to say goodbye (briefly) to Frozen Ever After in EPCOT, with the attraction closing for refurbishment today, January 2024. This immersive dark ride transports guests into the world of Disney’s first Frozen (2013) film, allowing fans to sing along during their adventure as they encounter their favorite characters like Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. Thankfully, this closure will not last long, with the attraction scheduled to reopen just a day later on January 25.

“While the attraction is closed, all other areas and experiences will remain open to Guests in the Norway Pavilion,” states Disney on the official attraction website. Disney first revealed this attraction would be closing in December of last year, giving guests a few weeks to prepare. There’s always a possibility that the closure gets extended, so make sure you stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates.

Frozen Ever After opened in 2016 and quickly became one of the most popular rides in all of Walt Disney World. The attraction itself is not technically new, with Frozen Ever After taking over the same space that a previous ride used to occupy. Frozen Ever After uses the same ride system and track layout, with more modern and advanced effects, of course.

This isn’t the only Frozen-inspired attraction at Walt Disney World, with For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration allowing guests to take part in the magic. This interactive live show is located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and transforms the original plot of the first Frozen into a joke-filled sing-along spectacular that’s fun for the entire family.

The show features multiple karaoke-style songs from the original film, as well as some excellent performances by Walt Disney World cast members. The theater features massive “snow” machines as well, making for an exceptional grand finale that you won’t want to miss.

Do you enjoy Disney’s Frozen franchise? Which Frozen is your favorite?