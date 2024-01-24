Disney Reduces Annual Passholder Restrictions, Adds More Options

Disney has announced that it’s reducing its restrictions on its Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World Resort by promoting more days for them to hit the parks freely.

Disney World Announces More “Good-To-Go Days” for Its Annual Passholders

According to the updated Walt Disney World Resort official website for its Annual Passholders, Disney has introduced an additional set of ‘Good-to-Go Days’ for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, supplementing the initial dates announced on January 11. The newly added dates include January 25 and 31 and February 4 and 6, 2024.

During these ‘Good-to-Go Days,’ Annual Passholders can access the theme parks, encompassing all four WDW parks, without reservation. The schedule of current ‘Good-to-Go Days’ is available on the Walt Disney World Passholder Admission Calendar and includes dates such as:

January – 16, 18, 23, 24, 25, 28, 31

February – 1, 4, 6

Here’s a look at the first “Good To Go” days for @WaltDisneyWorld passholders. The dates are circled. On 'Good-to-Go Days,' Annual Passholders may enter the theme parks without needing a reservation, and this applies to all four Walt Disney World parks. pic.twitter.com/jx3fSxewBK — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) January 11, 2024

Here’s a look at the first “Good To Go” days for Walt Disney World passholders. The dates are circled. On ‘Good-to-Go Days,’ Annual Passholders may enter the theme parks without needing a reservation, and this applies to all four Walt Disney World parks. – ThrillGeek on X, formally Twitter

Disney has outlined that ‘Good-to-Go Days‘ will be periodically added, with releases occurring days or weeks in advance. It’s important to note that blackout dates will be applicable based on the tier of the Annual Pass. Additionally, Annual Passholders cannot visit without a park reservation after 2 p.m., excluding visits to Magic Kingdom Park on Saturdays or Sundays, where blackout dates persist.

To utilize the Park Hopper benefit, Annual Passholders must secure a theme park reservation for their initial park visit and enter that park before moving on to another. Alternatively, they can enter a theme park without a reservation on a designated “good-to-go” day for that park or after 2 p.m. (except Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays) before transitioning to another park.

The WDW Annual Passes as of 2023

The Disney World Annual Pass program offers guests access to the theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, along with Disney Springs and its water parks, like Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. Although the park pass reservation system is changing, pass holders should continuously check for updates on the official website.

As of 2023, Walt Disney World has four levels of annual passes:

Disney Pixie Dust: $439 plus tax, or $22 per month for Florida residents with $205 down

Disney Pirate Pass: $799 plus tax, or $54 per month for Florida residents with $205 down

Disney Sorcerer Pass: $999 plus tax

Disney Incredi Pass: $1,449 plus tax

The Incredi-Pass is the least restrictive pass and is available to everyone. It has no blockout dates, so you can visit any day as long as you have a Park Pass reservation. The Incredi-Pass is the only Annual Pass available to non-residents who don’t own Disney Vacation Club (folks who are not a Disney Vacation Club member).

The Pixie Dust Pass and Pirate passes are the most restrictive tiers and are only available to Florida residents.

In addition to annual passes, the Annual Pass includes a water park and sports option. This option includes admission to a water park, golf courses, and other sports experiences for $99 plus tax for the year.

In conjunction with the introduction of ‘Good-to-Go Days,’ Disney is concluding the previous Bonus Days, which allowed guests to make park reservations for a specific park without impacting their reservation allocation. This new initiative offers increased flexibility for Annual Passholders to enjoy the magical experiences at Walt Disney World.

For those WDW Annual Passholders – how do you feel about more “Good-To-Go” days being added to the calendar?

Sound off in the comments below!