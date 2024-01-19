Longer Summer Hours Are Coming to Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort has announced that it is extending its evening hours for most of its parks throughout the summer, but there’s a catch! Read along to find out more!

Disney After Hours to Be Extended Through the Summer for Most Parks

Disney World has announced that they are extending their Disney After Hours through the end of the summer for EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Magic Kingdom – through June 27

EPCOT – July 18

Hollywood Studios – August 29

During special event nights, guests at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT are in for an extra three hours of enchantment. Attendees of these separately ticketed events can relish extended moments for attractions and character greetings and indulge in unlimited complimentary snacks, including select beverages.

For the summer of 2024, Disney After Hours presents a pricing range from $145 to $175. DVC members and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy a $30 discount. To secure early tickets for events spanning April 22 to June 27, 2024, guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can call (407) 934-7639 starting January 24, 2024.

Other enthusiasts can purchase tickets online for events during the same period beginning January 31, 2024. Get ready to extend the magic and make the most of these exclusive after-hours experiences!

Per the official Disney After Hours website:

Experience more magic in less time! With special event tickets to attend Disney After Hours, experience 3 extra hours at one of our theme parks. With a ticket to Disney After Hours, you can explore one of our theme parks like never before—with lower wait times for attractions. In the midst of all the fun and festivities, take time to refuel with ice cream novelties, popcorn and select beverages—included with the cost of admission.

Here are a few things guests can enjoy when purchasing their separate tickets for this evening event:

Reduced Queues for Thrills: Embark on an exclusive journey as this event invites a limited number of Guests to venture through the park post-closure, providing swifter access to beloved attractions with shorter wait times.

Savor Sweet Moments: Indulge in the joy of delectable treats with this ticketed event, featuring complimentary select ice cream novelties, popcorn, and beverages. Various carts strategically stationed throughout the park ensure a delightful culinary experience—all included in the ticket price.

Will you attend the Disney After Hours event this summer at one of the WDW parks? Sound off in the comments below!