Disney After Hours is SOLD OUT!

The final tickets for Disney After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios sold out earlier today, marking the end of the first return of the upcharge of extra hours for the event since the COVID pandemic. According to the Walt Disney World website, tickets for the exclusive celebration are no longer available currently.

This special event will commence every Wednesday night through June 28, 2023. The original event was scheduled from January 4 to April 9, but was extended by two months due to the fantastic sales and guest feedback. Tickets ranged from $129 to $149, which varied night to night. It included free ice cream, popcorn and beverage of choice. In addition, Magic Key Holders and Disney Vacation Club members received a $30 discount.

The Disney After Dark event lasts three hours from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Event guests can also experience these attractions — Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Alien Swirling Saucers, Rock ‘n’ Roll Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror, Toy Story Mania, Slinky Dog Dash, Star Wars Launch Bay, Star Tours, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Attractions are not the only source of entertainment available at this event. Disney Movie Magic is a 10-minute nighttime projection showcase that transforms Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Grauman’s Chinese Theater into a symphony of trailblazing lighting and digital mapping. The show will be performed at 11:25 p.m. It is followed by The Wonderful World of Animation which is another night performance. It celebrates decades of pioneering Disney animation and is a 12-minute event that begins at 11:45 p.m.

If Disney After Dark at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is out of reach, tickets are still available for the EPCOT Disney After Hours events which will plan to run until late August.

Were you able to get tickets to this quick-selling experience? What other exclusive Disney nighttime events are you looking forward to in the future?