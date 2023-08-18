Entire After-Hours Event Completely Sells Out at Disney World

Just when you thought the crowds were lower than average and the Parks were empty at Disney World, an After Hours event has sold out to all Guests.

Everything Taking Place at Disney World Right Now

Some cool things are happening inside Disney World now and in the coming months. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will open in 2.5 months. Some new information and details have been shared about this new attraction experiencing coming in November to EPCOT. The image above shows Disney Cast Members joining their families to preview the new attraction area opening soon. The interest will feature music, theming, walking paths, and more inspired by the hit Disney animated movie Moana (2016).

Sweltering Heat Won’t Stop Guests From Getting Spooky

Right now is the family-favorite Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, happening through October 31 on select nights at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park. A dangerous heat wave took Central Florida by storm last week and weekend as temperatures rose to a balmy 101 degrees in some places, with the heat index reaching as high as 105 in some regions, including the area WDW is located in. But that didn’t stop Guests from storming the gates, leading to insane wait times, long lines to meet characters, and Guests complaining about the event allegedly being “limited.”

But aside from heat waves and new attractions coming soon, Disney World also completely sold out of an After Hours event that most fans and Guests were looking forward to attending, especially those Disney Adults everyone talks about.

EPCOT After Hours Event Sells Out

According to the official Walt Disney World Resort website, the EPCOT After Hours event sold out completely to all Guests in a record time. We’ve got you covered if you’re unaware of this After Hours event.