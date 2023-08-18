Entire After-Hours Event Completely Sells Out at Disney World

Just when you thought the crowds were lower than average and the Parks were empty at Disney World, an After Hours event has sold out to all Guests.
Everything Taking Place at Disney World Right Now
Some cool things are happening inside Disney World now and in the coming months. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will open in 2.5 months. Some new information and details have been shared about this new attraction experiencing coming in November to EPCOT. The image above shows Disney Cast Members joining their families to preview the new attraction area opening soon. The interest will feature music, theming, walking paths, and more inspired by the hit Disney animated movie Moana (2016).
Sweltering Heat Won’t Stop Guests From Getting Spooky
Right now is the family-favorite Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, happening through October 31 on select nights at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park. A dangerous heat wave took Central Florida by storm last week and weekend as temperatures rose to a balmy 101 degrees in some places, with the heat index reaching as high as 105 in some regions, including the area WDW is located in. But that didn’t stop Guests from storming the gates, leading to insane wait times, long lines to meet characters, and Guests complaining about the event allegedly being “limited.”
But aside from heat waves and new attractions coming soon, Disney World also completely sold out of an After Hours event that most fans and Guests were looking forward to attending, especially those Disney Adults everyone talks about.
EPCOT After Hours Event Sells Out
According to the official Walt Disney World Resort website, the EPCOT After Hours event sold out completely to all Guests in a record time. We’ve got you covered if you’re unaware of this After Hours event.
Experience a remarkable three-hour event with restricted attendance that’s unmissable! Participate in the exclusive Disney After Hours at EPCOT, where you’ll have the chance to: Relish in beloved attractions with significantly reduced wait durations, thanks to the event’s restricted ticket availability. Indulge in delectable snacks for this extraordinary occasion as part of your ticket package.
During Disney After Hours at EPCOT, you can:
- Enjoy some favorite attractions—with lower wait times since the number of tickets for this event is limited.
- Delight in tasty snacks is included in the cost of this ticketed event.
- See some beloved Disney Characters.
- Get a head start on the fun by entering the Park at 7:00 p.m.—a few hours before the event officially begins.
The event did run until August 24, which was next Thursday. The After Hours event at EPCOT is one of many that Disney World brings back year after year. It’s safe to say that as these events sell out more and more, Disney will get them back to much larger capacities, which means you might have more luck looking for another similar event next year.