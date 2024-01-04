Disney World Runs Out of Room and Blocks Annual Passholders for 3 Days

The Walt Disney World Resort is at capacity, with Annual Passholders being blocked from visiting for the next several days.

Walt Disney World has hit capacity for the next three days, leaving Annual Passholders with no options. According to the official Walt Disney World website, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT are all at capacity for Annual Passholders from January 5 through January 7, 2024. Magic Kingdom is also fully booked on January 4, indicating that December crowds have spilled over into the early days of January. Wait times have spiked several times at World Disney World in the last few days, like at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which recently saw one of its attractions hit a wait time of nearly 300 minutes.

As we enter the new year, The Walt Disney World Resort has remained exceptionally popular, with thousands of guests pouring into the four parks each and every day. December is by far the busiest and most hectic time of the year for Walt Disney World, as well as Disneyland in California. The magic of the Disney theme parks makes them a perfect spot to enjoy the holiday season, with Christmas and New Year’s Eve being big events for the Disney theme parks. Unfortunately, this means it can be extremely difficult to actually get into the Walt Disney World Resort, with reservations flying off the virtual shelves.

While things have started to slow down, the first few days of January have still been brutal, with Disney Genie+ selling out and multiple parks hitting capacity. This trend affects not just regular guests but also Annual Passholders.

It’s likely that the runDisney Marathon Weekend is the reason why Annual Passholders are not seeing any availability, with the event bringing in many pass holders. If you’re a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder and can afford to wait, we’d recommend pushing off your trip a few weeks to allow the high crowds to fall. If you’re on the defense about a Walt Disney World vacation this year, there’s plenty to look forward to in 2024, especially at Magic Kingdom. This new year will see the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney’s replacement for the iconic Splash Mountain.

