Wait Times Hit Astounding 295 Minute Mark at Disney World

One of Disney’s most innovative theme park rides is exceptionally popular today, with wait times of nearly five hours.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the most incredible theme park experiences you can have, whether you’re a Star Wars superfan or you’ve never seen any of the movies. The land immerses you in the fictional world of Black Spire Outpost, a hub located on the planet Batuu. Guests will cross paths with various characters like Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, and Rey, among other special heroes and villains. However, the main draw of this land is the two amazing attractions found within. Unfortunately, today is not the best day to approach this land, with crowds hitting an intense peak at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At the time of publishing this article, the wait times for Disney’s Hollywood Studios are exceptionally high, with certain rides like Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run hitting one of the highest points we have ever seen.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run specifically has reached nearly a five-hour wait, standing tall at 295 minutes, indicating that guests are still packing into Walt Disney World despite the holiday season wrapping up last week. Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios have both been incredibly popular, with Genie+ selling out completely at both of these parks multiple times in the last week.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is one of the most unique attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort. While rides like Soarin’ Around the World and Star Tours rely on providing guests with a set narrative, Smuggler’s Run gives guests the control to do (almost) whatever they please. This ride works more like a video game than an amusement park ride, with guests piloting and steering the Millennium Falcon themselves in a real-time simulation. Guests also operate the weaponry onboard, and each role is crucial in its own way. Guests are encouraged to get the highest score possible, which directly affects the story of their brief mission.

As we stated earlier, this ride can be found inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This ultra-immersive land is dedicated to Disney’s current-day Star Wars content, like the three sequel films, as well as various streamable series on Disney+. The other attraction found here is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which is one of the best rides Disney has ever produced. The rest of the land features several places to grab a bite to eat or do some serious shopping. Guests can buy everything from cups and jewelry to a remote-controlled Astromech droid at Galaxy’s Edge.

