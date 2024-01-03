Disney Genie+ Popularity Continues as Magic Kingdom Sells Out Again

Disney Genie+ has sold out once again, proving the controversial service is more popular than you might have thought.

As the holiday season winds down at Walt Disney World, the theme parks continue to be extremely popular, with several theme parks running out of Genie+ entirely. In the last few weeks, we’ve seen both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios sell out of Genie+ completely, with this trend continuing. As of 12:00 p.m., Disney Genie+ is sold out at the Magic Kingdom, marking the second consecutive day we’ve seen Disney’s Genie+ service hit its maximum capacity.

Thankfully, the price of Disney Genie+ has been steadily falling and was priced at $27 today, a far cry from the $39 peak we saw at the height of the Christmas season. The month of December is by far the busiest time of the year for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with prices and crowds hitting some intense levels.

Guests can still purchase Disney Genie+ for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. Genie+ is one of the most controversial aspects of a Disney vacation, with many fans preferring the older systems. However, Genie+ remains a popular service, with Disney even attributing its huge profits throughout 2022 to Genie+ sales. With it selling out for the second time at Magic Kingdom, it’s becoming more and more obvious just how many guests use this service during their vacation.

The Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane systems were all introduced back in 2019, first debuting at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Eventually, Disney Genie would be brought over to Disneyland in California. These fundamentally changed the way guests interact with and experience the Disney parks. Before Disney Genie, guests simply needed valid theme park admission in order to book a FastPass to a certain ride or attraction. These were limited and depended on the time of day you were visiting, but everyone inside the Disney theme parks had a chance to skip the standby queues. With Disney Genie, this all changed.

Guests now need to purchase Disney Genie+ in order to book Lightning Lane passes. These passes allow guests to skip the standby queue for specific attractions. For more information on the Genie+ process, click here.

Have you ever used Disney Genie+? Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon?