Disneyland Will Resume Sales of ALL Magic Key Passes Soon!

As 2024 kicks off, Disneyland Resort is gearing up to resume sales of Magic Key passes. Learn all the details here!

Disneyland fans rejoice! Theme park officials have announced that Magic Key passes to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are set to resume sales soon, with all tiers of the Annual Pass system going on sale for the first time in forever! Will you purchase a Magic Key to visit Walt Disney’s original resort this year?

Related: Disneyland Resort on a Budget, the Best Dates To Visit in 2024

The official Disneyland Resort website recently revealed that Magic Key passes are set to go on sale on January 10, 2024, no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PST!

For a long time, the Inspire Key, the most expensive tier in Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key Program, was the only tier available for new purchases, with other tiers remaining available exclusively for renewal. Fortunately, this will soon change, as Disney officials revealed that all four pass types — Inspire Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, and Imagine Key — will become available for purchase when sales resume next week.

Related: Disney Officially Ends Magic Key Benefit Effective Immediately

Since all four tiers of Magic Key passes will become available for new purchases for the first time in a while, it’s worth remembering each tier’s prices and benefits

Starting with the Imagine Key, the least expensive tier in Disneyland’s Magic Key Program. The Imagine Key pass is available exclusively for Southern California residents living in zip codes 90000 to 93599 and is priced at $499. It allows guests to hold up to two theme park reservations at a time. Additionally, this tier provides 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on select dates, up to 10% off select merchandise and select dining, and 25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area (excluding blockout dates). The Imagine Key pass is subject to blockout dates.

Related: Disneyland Passholders Struck With Unfair Reparations and Price Hikes Following Magic Key Dispute

The Enchant Key is the least expensive tier available for all guests, not only Southern California residents. This tier is priced at $849 and allows guests to hold up to four theme park reservations at a time. Additionally, the Enchant Key provides 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on select dates, up to 10% off select merchandise and select dining, and 25% off standard theme park parking at the Toy Story Parking Area (excluding blockout dates). The Disneyland Enchant Key is also subject to blockout dates.

The Believe Key provides more benefits for all guests. This tier is priced at $1,249 and allows guests to hold up to six theme park reservations at a time. Additionally, the Believe Key provides 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when guests use their pass for admission, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, up to 10% off select merchandise and select dining, and 50% off standard theme park parking at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area (excluding blockout dates). While marked dates are drastically less compared to the two lower tiers, the Believe Key pass is subject to blockout dates.

Finally, the Inspire Key is the highest (and most expensive) tier in Disneyland’s Magic Key program. This tier is priced at $1,649 and allows guests to hold up to six theme park reservations at a time. Additionally, the Inspire Key provides 20% off the purchase of Disney Genie+ service on days when guests use their pass for park admission, unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, up to 20% off select merchandise and 15% off select dining, and includes standard theme park parking (excluding blockout dates) at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area.

Contrary to Walt Disney World Resort’s highest Annual Pass tier (the Disney Incredi-Pass), which allows guests to visit Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT with no blockout dates, Disneyland’s Inspire Key is still subject to some blockout dates. You can learn more about Disneyland’s Magic Key calendar and blockout dates by clicking here.

More on Disney’s Magic Key program sales

Disneyland Resort shifted its Annual Pass system, turning it into the Magic Key program, which allows guests to become “a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond.”

Related: Disneyland Magic Key Holders Banned From Parks

Sales for Magic Key Passes have proven problematic since Disneyland reimagined its program in 2021, with exceedingly high demand and a limited offer of the exclusive membership and its benefits. However, Magic Key Passes are still highly sought-after, with new passes quickly selling out in 2023.

Disney describes the Magic Key program as follows:

The Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks where you’ll make memories visit after visit. Magic Key passes feature a variety of admission opportunities, pricing options, experiences, and savings on food, beverages and merchandise. Magic Key holders enjoy admission opportunities, value and convenience at the Disneyland Resort. Whether you consider yourself a Mouseketeer, Space Ranger or Super Hero, there is something for everyone as a Magic Key holder.

Will you purchase a Magic Key pass for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure this year? Which tier are you eyeing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!