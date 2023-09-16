Disney Officially Ends Magic Key Benefit Effective Immediately

One of Disney’s biggest issues recently has been their Magic Key system at Disneyland.

The Magic Keys replaced the Annual Passes after the 2020 pandemic and for the last several years were only available for guests to renew if they had a pre-existing Disneyland Annual Pass. New guests weren’t allowed to become Magic Key holders until earlier this year, to much outrage and disappointment from Disneyland fans.

Magic Key sales were finally resumed and made available for new purchasers this year, but the price tag on them had many wondering if it was even worth it. The new Magic Key system offers:

Imagine Key: (only available to Southern California Residents) $449

Enchant Key: $699

Believe Key: $1,099

Inspire Key: $1,599

Unfortunately, many guests found those prices to not be worth the ticket, with many choosing not to renew or register for a Magic Key. Recently, The Walt Disney Company even settled a lawsuit based on their Magic Key system, being cited for “deceptive business practices” for including blackout dates in a tier that previously didn’t have any.

As prices continue to rise and guests claim that the quality of the Disney parks experience has fallen, yet another Disneyland Magic Key perk has ended, effective immediately. Starting on September 1, the passholders were able to receive a free Magic Key-themed MagicBand+ with any purchase. Unfortunately, this perk ended officially on September 15.

MagicBand+ is the new version of MagicBands, a technology previously only available at Walt Disney World. MagicBands are useful for resort room access, easy ticket access, hands-free payment options, and more! Now, with the MagicBand+, guests can also use their MagicBands as an interactive device throughout several areas in the Disney parks.

The “free” Magic Key-themed MagicBand+ offer has ended after 15 days. The deal, which started on Sept. 1, offered Magic Key holders the option to receive a free MagicBand+ with any purchase. pic.twitter.com/nAXgXewm3m — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 15, 2023

The device was only introduced at Disneyland late last year with the MagicBand+, although the pros and cons of using them at the California park are still up for debate. The bands themselves now cost anywhere from $35 to $65 each, when previously, resort guests were sent complimentary bands to be used for the duration of their stay.

Now, much of what the MagicBands can be used for can also be done through the individual Disney apps and Genie+, and with such a hefty price tag, it’s no wonder that its necessity is still up for debate! However, the offer of a free band was at least a small perk offered to Magic Key holders, even if just for a limited time.

What do you think about MagicBands? Are they useful or not worth the price? Let us know in the comments below!