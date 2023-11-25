Disneyland Takes Action After Multiple Deaths at Park

*Editor’s Note: This story contains mention of suicide.

A 24-year-old died by suicide at Disneyland Resort last week, marking the third death at the Southern California Disney Resort in less than a year. All three guests died after falling from the top of the Mickey & Friends or Pixar Pals parking structures. This week, Disney took steps to prevent further tragedy.

Anaheim Police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on November 16 after a man later identified as Jonah Alexander Edwards, 24. He died after falling from the Pixar Pals parking structure, and authorities ruled his death a suicide.

In February, Marney Schoenfeld, a beloved mother and hairstylist, died by suicide at a Disneyland Resort parking garage. Just months before, in December 2022, elementary school principal Christopher Christensen died after falling from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure. His death was also ruled a suicide.

Between 2010 and 2023, six suicides occurred at Disneyland Resort. With half of those taking place in the last year, the Southern California Disney park recently took action to avoid copycats.

Reddit user u/Ninigonzo shared this photo on Friday from the top of the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure. According to the guest, multiple Disney cast members were stationed around the edge of the garage’s top floor.

“Anyone else notice CMs in almost every corner in the 6th floor, I’m not sure about other floors but I see them up here,” the guest wrote. “Guessing they’re making sure they have no more ‘accidents.’”

“They must be there as both precaution from copycats and also to help brainstorm preventative ideas that aren’t eyesores,” u/CocklesTurnip added. “I know some high rises and bridges have things that look artsy that prevent people from jumping and/or act as nets- someone will likely be injured but they’ll survive. And most people who survive an attempt like that actually appreciate their survival later, even if they got injured in the process.”

“There’s no way the imagineers can’t come up with designs that are very Disney and look cool but also are a safety measure,” they continued. “…Hopefully some of those CMs are from buildings and safety- or are independent contractors from a company that specializes in those types of safety techniques- trying to find a better solution.”

Some Disney Parks fans felt cast members shouldn’t bear such a heavy burden without intense training.

“Do they also have them take a deescalation training?” u/Its_the_tism asked. “Other than reporting it before they jump or trying to grab them in time they may need to talk them down until help comes. I feel without this… they aren’t going to prevent any incidents.”

“CMs need to be paid more if Disney is going to keep putting them through this,” said u/Not_Steve.

Others said they doubted Disneyland Resort would take any action that ruined its family-friendly aesthetic.

“Disney won’t install a fence because they don’t want the optics to indicate that there is a problem,” u/Shoddy-Length6698 wrote. “Same thing with people pushing and shoving, the choke points that are a safety hazard and crush risk, and the very claustrophobic areas that are inundated with people.”

Disneyland Resort hasn’t commented publicly on its suicide prevention efforts.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a counselor or visit the official NSPL site. International crisis hotline numbers are available here or by dialing 988.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.