Aggressor in Devastating Disneyland Car Accident Set Free

After an accident at Disneyland Resort’s Mickey & Friends Parking Structure left a family carless, they’re warning others about Disney cast members’ handling of the situation.

Disneyland Resort is home to two parking garages: Mickey and Friends and the Pixar Pals Parking Structure. On crowded days, the Southern California Disney park utilizes a further away lot known as the Toy Story Parking Area. Parking costs $30 per vehicle per day or $50 for Preferred Parking.

Guests on a quick trip can save by parking at the Simba Lot adjacent to the Downtown Disney District, where guests pay by the hour instead of daily. Similarly, daytime visitors to Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel pay $35 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour, with a maximum parking rate of $75. Overnight guests pay $35 per night.

Though most guests feel safe in the well-monitored Disneyland Resort parking structures and lots, one family warns against trusting security to handle serious situations, such as accidents.

“Just a couple if weeks ago we were t-boned in the Mickey and Friends parking structure,” Reddit user u/wildblueberri wrote. “It happened just as you enter the structure before reaching the booths. A car just ahead of us and 3 lanes to the right suddenly took a hard left, driving across 3 lanes slamming straight into the side of our car. We had no time to get out of the way.”

It all started with an accidental turn.

“Apparently they didn’t mean to pull into the parking structure and decided to take a U-turn on one way road to try and get out,” the guest continued. “This a-hole then had the audacity to try and blame it on us like we did something wrong by driving straight in our lane.”

Unfortunately, the party at fault wasn’t held responsible. Disney security cast members allegedly refused to call the police.

“Wasn’t super happy with how security handled the situation either,” the guest said. “There was about 5 of them that showed up and one point, questioned both us both and ended up letting the other person leave. No cops called and apparently the guy didn’t even have his license.”

The guests didn’t get to visit Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney. Weeks later, their car isn’t drivable.

“We ended up having to get our car towed because it was no longer drivable and took an Uber home after trekking to Disneyland Hotel with all our crap to get picked up,” they recalled. “Worst Disney day ever, didnt even get to go in! Oh and I still don’t have a car today either.”

