“Offensive” Disney Attraction Updated Permanently Following Complaints

Walt Disney Imagineers recently updated one of Disneyland Resort’s most controversial attractions. Overnight, the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland Park changed forever.

Haunted Mansion

Though beloved, Haunted Mansion isn’t immune to Disney Park fans’ criticism. Complaints primarily surround the hanging scene at the beginning of the ride, where the narrator shows guests he died by suicide with a doll dropping from a noose. Some believe this should change so as to not make light of mental health issues and suicide.

Still, this family-friendly haunted house remains one of the most popular attractions at Disney Parks worldwide. Imagineers created versions of the slow-moving dark ride for Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris Resort, Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, and Tokyo Disneyland!

Right now, Disneyland Resort’s Haunted Mansion is transformed into Haunted Mansion Holiday – an annual, Southern California exclusive retheme of the ride.

“Take a tour of the eerie estate’s merry macabre makeover and meet some real holidays spirits,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other beasties from the beloved film will be on hand to wish you ‘Season’s Screamings!’”

Attraction Update

Sometime in the last month, Walt Disney Imagineering updated the Haunted Mansion to honor a former colleague.

Original Disneyland Resort Imagineer Rolly Crump passed away at 93 years old this March. He worked with Walt Disney on many iconic Disney attractions, including “it’s a small world,” the Enchanted Tiki Room, and the Haunted Mansion.

To honor his memory, Imagineers added a new character to the attic of the dark ride.

Crump originally created “Candle Man” for The Museum of the Weird – the original concept for what later became the Haunted Mansion. A small figure of the Imagineer’s drawing now lives on a table in the attic, a forever reminder of his valuable impact on the attraction.

TikToker @chimchimchurro shared this video of the tribute. Watch it here:

The update was overwhelmingly well received.

“I got to finally see him last ride,” said @stephaniemayy14. “I was hoping he would be bigger but happy to see him nonetheless.”

“Awesome!” @debbiewilsonn__ wrote.

“Love that!” @greatestlash commented. “I loved the tribute to him in the Haunted Mansion movie.”

Walt Disney Studios also honored Crump in the 2023 film based on the ride. The Hatbox Ghost, played by Jared Leto, is named “Alistair Crump” after the Disney Legend.

What do you think of this Imagineer tribute at Disneyland Park? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.