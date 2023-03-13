Imagineer Legend Rolly Crump Passes At 93

The designer behind several iconic Disneyland attractions, such as “it’s a small world” and Enchanted Tiki Room, Rolly Crump, passed away on March 12, 2023, just two weeks after his 93rd birthday.

Crump became Walt’s key designer at Disneyland back in 1959, where he contributed his talents to groundbreaking rides and shops. He’s best known for “keeping Walt up all night” with all his weird ideas that ultimately inspired several eerie design elements inside The Haunted Mansion.

Among being an Imagineer at the parks, Crump also contributed as one of the designers for the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair, constructing the design for the Tower of the Four Winds marquee. The style of Crump’s work is still used in the Parks to this day.

The heartbreaking news came from the “It’s Kind Of A Cute Story” Facebook page, operated by the author of the book by the same name, Jeff Heimbuch. The book and Facebook page are dedicated to Crump’s life and work.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Roland “Rolly” Fargo Crump passed away peacefully yesterday morning at his home in Carlsbad, CA.”

Heimbuch finishes the post with a very touching statement, “Rolly and his family would like to thank the fans for supporting his work over the years. His entire life was filled with one “kind of a cute story” after the next, and he will be remembered with lots of love.”

This marks the second passing of a Disney legend in just the past few days. Disney animator Burny Mattinson, one of the company’s longest-serving employees, died the same day as Crump’s last birthday.

The work of Crump will live on forever, not only at the Parks but in the hearts of the Guests who have gained so much joy from his playful and inspiring designs. Rolly Crump truly is an Imagineering Legend and will be missed worldwide.

