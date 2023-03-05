Disney Ride Trashed, Left in “Seriously Disgusting” State By Guest

A beloved and historic attraction at Disneyland was trashed, with Guests leaving it in a “disgusting” state.

When Guests visit Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or any of the other international Disney Resorts, they expect a fun time, a pleasant atmosphere, and a clean environment to enjoy. Disney is famous for its cleanliness and the positive attitudes of its Cast Members. However, Disney can only control so much, and when you throw thousands of Guests into the Parks each day, it’s hard to know what to expect.

At the Disneyland Resort specifically, Guests have a ton of rides to enjoy, ranging from classic experiences like Matterhorn Bobsleds to thrilling new adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. However, there may not be a more quintessential Disney experience than “it’s a small world.”

Through the decades, this ride has become synonymous with Disney and theme parks in general, in part due to its catchy, if not annoying, theme song.

Unfortunately, not everyone holds this attraction in high regard, as shown in a shocking social media post.

A photo was shared recently on Reddit, capturing the attention of Disneyland fans across the world. In the picture, a ride vehicle at “It’s a small world” can be seen completely trashed, complete with used drink cans and even a dirty diaper.

You can check out the photo down below:

it’s a small world surprise

Guests discussed this unsightly incident in the comment section. “Cannot believe someone would change a diaper in It’s a small world ride and shove it in the side of the seat,” said one user. “We saw it just as we were going to sit on the last two rows. Cast members told us to wait for the next boat. After our ride, we saw a cast member with a bucket and double gloves which I assumed they hopefully decontaminate the seat.”

“Humanity is unacceptable,” said another. One user said, “Seriously that’s disgusting.”

It’s unfortunate that the ride was left in such a shocking state, especially considering how many trash cans are readily available for Guests.

What do you think about this photo? Have you ever seen something like this happen at Disneyland?