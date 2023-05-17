Disneyland Parking, Security Area An “Insane,” Unsafe Mess

Southern California locals may want to avoid this Disneyland parking garage, according to recent Guests.

Disneyland Resort offers two distinct parking structures: Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals. On busy days, Guests might find themselves down the road at the Toy Story Parking lot. Short-term visitors can save by paying by the hour in a separate lot adjacent to Downtown Disney. While most Guests choose to park wherever they’re directed or feel is quickest, some fans now suggest more intentionally selecting your parking area to avoid disaster.

The most popular garage, Mickey and Friends, is now a tumultuous, potentially dangerous experience. According to comments from Disney Parks fans on Reddit, security and parking Cast Members struggle to keep up with increasing crowds.

“Longest lines to pay and park that my husband who’s been a Passholder for 10 years has ever seen and security is also super backed up,” u/Training-Cookie-5008 wrote. “Even the line for the restroom was insane. They started rerouting people to the other side of the garage.”

“A buddy of mine just arrived to the park and he showed me the line just to get through the security checkpoint and I’ve never seen anything like it,” u/PurasPinchesFallas agreed. “He asked a few Cast Members if they knew what’s going on and they too were baffled by it all.”

“A couple times in the last month it was having issues and causing a huge slowdown as people entered. It went down entirely several times,” u/stellalunawitchbaby recalled. “That coupled with the usual mid morning rush (seriously every time we arrive between like 10:15ish and 11:15ish it is crazy how much busier it is than at rope drop) could mean just a huge crush of people all at once.”

Make sure to allow extra time for parking and security if you plan to rope drop Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure. Be patient and follow all Disney Cast Member instructions for the safest, most efficient parking experience.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.