Disneyland on a Budget, the Best Dates To Visit in 2024

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Amid multiple price increases at Disneyland and Disney World, there might still be a light for parkgoers eager to visit Mickey Mouse.

Getting a chance to say “Hiya, Pal!” to Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends, ride classic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and more, live new and immersive experiences at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, enjoy delicious treats, and be delighted by unique entertainment offerings sure is enough to make the young and the young at heart dream of their next visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Unfortunately, The Walt Disney Company recently struck its fans with massive price hikes at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort — following an unfavorable legal settlement scoring a multi-million dollar win for the company — making a visit to the Disney Resort in California or Florida less accessible for thousands of families.

At Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, the price increases for 1-day tickets range between $5 and $15 depending on the date guests plan to visit the Southern California Disney Resort. Disneyland Resort controls its ticket prices based on a tiered system.

However, “Tier 0,” the cheapest tier in Disneyland’s ticketing system, remains unchanged at $104, meaning there are few dates to visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure on a budget.

Theme park and entertainment digital journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared a few details on the recent price increases, mentioning that “through April 30, 2023, 12% of days are Tier 0,” while “65% of days are Tier 4-6.”

Disneyland Resort increased prices for most of its 1-Day tickets, but the “Tier 0” ticket remains unchanged at $104. But how many days are eligible? Through April 30, 2024, 12% of days are Tier 0. 65% of days are Tier 4-6. Here’s a breakdown of each tier:

Disneyland Resort increased prices for most of its 1-Day tickets, but the "Tier 0" ticket remains unchanged at $104. But how many days are eligible? Through April 30, 2024, 12% of days are Tier 0. 65% of days are Tier 4-6. Here's a breakdown of each tier: pic.twitter.com/ZksVXZ9KkE — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 11, 2023

Gustin added that, compared to previous trimesters, guests planning a visit to Disneyland Resort from January through March 2024 will have more chances to pick a “Tier 0” date, as 16 days are marked with the lowest priced tier in the ticketing system.

Just to compare: Oct. to Dec. 2022: No Tier 0 days Oct. to Dec. 2023: 9 Tier 0 days Jan. to March 2023: 12 Tier 0 days. Jan. to March 2024: 16 Tier 0 days.

Just to compare: Oct. to Dec. 2022: No Tier 0 days Oct. to Dec. 2023: 9 Tier 0 days Jan. to March 2023: 12 Tier 0 days. Jan. to March 2024: 16 Tier 0 days. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 11, 2023

Per Disneyland Resort’s official website — and as of this article’s publishing — the dates marked as “Tier 0,” with tickets available for $104, are:

January 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, 31.

February 1, 6, 7.

More Tier 0 dates will likely be added to the calendar as the year progresses.

Remember that Disneyland Resort still requires all guests to make a theme park reservation for the date and park they want to visit in addition to purchasing their ticket.

Purchasing a 1-day ticket gives guests access to Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure and a chance to enjoy all the rides, attractions, and entertainment offerings in the beloved Southern California theme parks.

At Disneyland Park, guests can enjoy some of the earliest rides to open at Walt Disney’s original theme park, like Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, King Arthur Carrousel, Mad Tea Party, Snow White’s Scary Adventures (now reimagined as Snow White’s Enchanted Wish), Casey Jr. Circus Train, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Mark Twain Riverboat, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Storybook Land Canal Boats, and Autopia.

Disneyland Park is also home to the immersive land inspired by George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. In it, guests of all ages can live their own intergalactic adventure, encountering characters from the famous franchise like Chewbacca, Rey, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, General Hera Syndulla, The Mandalorian (Din Djarin) and The Child (Grogu, fondly known as Baby Yoda), Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

Guests can also enjoy mouth-watering delights from distant planets at Oga’s Cantina, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, and Ronto Roasters, shop for all their Jedi (or Sith) needs at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and First Order Cargo, and even build their own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers or their personal droid companion at Droid Depot.

There is so much guests can see and do at Disney California Adventure! Parkgoers can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt Disney had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, travel the globe aboard Soarin’ Around the World, make a splash on Grizzly River Run, and venture into the highly immersive lands at the upbeat park.

Guests can pay Lightning McQueen and Mater a visit in Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, one of the most popular rides in Disney California Adventure. Or they can become superheroes (or villains) for the day while exploring the Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, of course, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT are must-do rides for every Marvel fan.

Plus, guests can meet Baymax and Hiro from Big Hero 6 in the newly reimagined area of San Fransokyo Square, packed with delights and shops inspired by the hit movie.

The fun continues at Pixar Pier, where guests can join The Incredibles trying to catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster, enjoy an aerial view of Disney California Adventure while riding a swinging or non-swinging gondola on the Pixar Pal-A-Round, or compete for the highest score on Toy Story Midway Mania! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Will you visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure during these dates? Let Inside the Magic know and share your opinions on Disneyland’s tiered ticket system in the comments below!