Disneyland Ride Closes With Guests Trapped on Board

Haunted Mansion Holiday turned into a real-life nightmare for dozens of Disneyland Resort guests who found themselves trapped on the ride after it closed suddenly.

This Halloween and Christmas overlay is exclusive to Disneyland Park’s Haunted Mansion – you won’t find it in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort or Tokyo Disneyland! “Take a tour of the eerie estate’s merry macabre makeover and meet some real holidays spirits,” the official Disneyland ride description reads.

“Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other beasties from the beloved film will be on hand to wish you ‘Season’s Screamings!’”

Haunted Mansion Holiday welcomes all guests with no height requirement. It’s a Haunted House-style attraction, but this slow-moving dark ride doesn’t involve gore or true horror. It may frighten young visitors.

Ride Shutdown

Haunted Mansion Holiday broke down on Tuesday, and guests were left on board the ride. Reddit user u/development-feisty shared this photo from inside the attraction:

“*le sigh*at least I now really know all the ghoul love gifts,” the guest wrote.

Thankfully, they weren’t trapped too long and didn’t need to evacuate. The ride restarted shortly after the breakdown.

“No we just got to sit there for about 10 minutes and then the ride started, then it stopped, then it started, and then it went the whole way,” they explained. “Honestly my mom was disappointed we weren’t evacuated.”

Some Disney Parks fans were jealous of the guests’ predicament.

“I’m gonna sound crazy but I also like when the small rides have a brief down time,” said u/amillionparachutes. “Especially when I’ve been walking and standing all day. Free air conditioned break! It would be nice if they killed the music though or turned off the audio so you don’t hear the same thing over and over. Though I don’t mind so much when I get stuck in the middle of the graveyard. The song is good.”

If a Disney attraction breaks down while you’re on board, remain seated and don’t touch any safety restraints. Disney cast members will restart the ride or assist in evacuating everyone as soon as possible.

Have you ever been stuck on a ride at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.