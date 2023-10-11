Fans Beg for Changes to Politically Incorrect Disney World Ride

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Criticism is mounting against the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

Walt Disney Imagineers updated the classic attraction a few years ago, swapping out brides-for-sale for female pirates running an auction of their own. However, some Disney Parks fans believe more updates are desperately needed to modernize the ride.

The Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

The auction scene update wasn’t the first change to Pirates of the Caribbean. Imagineers retrofitted Johnny Depp animatronics, inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean films, into the ride in the mid-2000s. Still, the minor auction storyline change remains controversial in the attraction’s history. Some fans believe the historic ride should’ve been left alone, while others were happy to see a feminist twist.

Pirates of the Caribbean was so popular in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort that Imagineers created unique versions for Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’”

“Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

Social Media Criticism

Inside the Magic previously reported numerous incidents of viral criticism against Pirates of the Caribbean, including guests who found the ride offensive. In a now-deleted TikTok, one guest said she felt uncomfortably sexualized by the attraction.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” the fan said. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

This week, Disney Parks fans on Reddit discussed Magic Kingdom’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean. Many felt it should be updated to match Disneyland Park’s version, which is longer.

“Disney world’s POTC needs an update,” said u/deceptiveyt. “It feels so like… forgotten? It’s just flat out worse than all the other POTC rides because it’s the same ride as disneylands but with just half the scenes cut for no reason. disney really phoned it in with this version and I really don’t know what they can do to fix it.”

“If I was in charge, I’d strip it to the walls and completely rebuild it,” u/countesspetofi agreed. “It’s been fiddled with so many times that it’s just sort of a hodgepodge. You can tell which figures were changed in which alterations, because even the artistic styles don’t match.”

“The whole thing needs TLC; things like the fire effect are looking really wonky,” they continued. “I also think I would bring the whole Jack Sparrow thing down a notch or two. I like having him in there, but the way it is now, it’s just a bit much.”

But others felt that Pirates of the Caribbean had already changed too much.

“You shut your filthy mouth!” u/GunnieGraves wrote. “It’s a classic and they’ve already f**ked up enough of our favorites over the years. Don’t give them any ideas.”

“They updated it a few years ago, but then wound up removing some of those same updates a while later,” u/grumpyfan said. “It’s one of those attractions that seems to get a little TLC every few years, but for the most part is also considered untouchable because if anything gets changed many fans will go ballistic. They can’t seem to win.”

Should the Pirates of the Caribbean ride change again? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.