Guest Thrown From Scooter as Magic Kingdom Ferryboat “Plows” Into Ticket and Transportation Center

An incident involving the popular ferryboat transportation in the Magic Kingdom Park resort area has been reported.

Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park is the most visited theme park destination in the world. Welcoming guests from all over the world, Magic Kingdom is the flagship theme park in The Walt Disney Company’s Central Florida resort, where it is joined by EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Disney Springs, and over 20 resort hotels make up the Disney World resort, and despite claims of the magic being lost, fans still flock year after year. That said, this year, Disney World has posted a loss in attendance, with new offers — that price down family and children tickets — being installed to coax groups back to the parks.

Love or hate the size of it all, one thing is for sure: Disney World has industry-leading transportation. From resort to park buses, boats on the Sassagoula River, monorails, Minnie Vans, ferryboats, and the Skyliner, getting around the resort is a relatively simple affair. There are links everywhere.

Sure, depending on the time and the location, transport links can become crowded, far from relaxing, and have longer wait times — take the ferryboat after Happily Ever After, for example.

Unlike some of the other parks at Disney World, Magic Kingdom has a central hub called the Ticket and Transportation Center that connects guests to both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. The Ticket and Transporation Center (TTC) is where guests who have parked cars and those who aren’t staying on Disney property will arrive before utilizing the monorail or ferryboat system — which sails over the man-made Seven Seas Lagoon — to head to the parks.

So, sure enough, these modes of transport are used by guests a lot. And unfortunately, an incident has been reported that involves a woman being thrown from her scooter after the ferryboat “plowed into the [Ticket and Transportation Center].”

Posting to the Walt Disney World Reddit page, u/careerpathlost, discussed the incident at the Disney Park, which took place on Saturday night.

“We were on the ferry Saturday night around 10:30, and I said to my daughter as we were approaching the dock at the TTC, ‘We aren’t lined up, s**t brace yourself,’ and then we hit the dock sideways,” writes the user. “One lady toppled out of her scooter, almost everyone on the boat flew sideways. No cast members said a thing; they just waited for the admiral to correct (which took a couple of minutes) and then debarked everyone. That’s all, just wondered if any of you guys happened to be on the ship as well.”

Multiple users replied, stating that they had also experienced water-based transport issues, where the boat had crashed into the docks. One comment highlighted an incident of a water taxi cruising into Disney’s Wilderness Lodge dock earlier this year.

Transport incidents are rare at Disney World. However, since its opening in 2019, the Disney Skyliner has been the cause of many frustrated guests after they have ended up stranded, swinging above Disney World for varying amounts of time. They have also been the location of guests flashing others, but that is a different story for a different day (or, if you want, read it here).

Have you ever experienced an issue like this on Disney World transportation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!