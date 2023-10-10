Disney World Ride Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World Resort’s newest ride, TRON Lightcycle / Run, closed expectedly on Tuesday afternoon. It’s unknown when the attraction is expected to reopen.

TRON Lightcycle / Run – Walt Disney World Resort’s Newest Ride

After TRON Lightcycle Power Run operated successfully at Shanghai Disneyland for years, Walt Disney World Resort opened its version of the ride in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park this April. The indoor-outdoor coaster took years to build, and Walt Disney Imagineers rerouted the Walt Disney World Railroad to make room for the attraction.

TRON Lightcycle / Run requires a Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane reservation to ride.

“Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

“Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.”

Sudden Closure

According to the Walt Disney World Resort app, TRON Lightcycle / Run closed suddenly on Tuesday afternoon:

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t publicly state the reason for the TRON Lightcycle / Run closure. The attraction shuts down occasionally if lightning is in the area, though no storms hit the Central Florida Disney parks on Tuesday afternoon.

Disney cast members also allege that TRON Lightcycle / Run often shuts down because guests bring personal belongings onto the ride. Lockers are available to all guests, and each ride vehicle contains a secure cell phone pouch. But many guests refuse to store small items like hats and sunglasses, which fall onto the ride track and shut down the roller coaster.

Guests with a Virtual Queue reservation can return to TRON Lightcycle / Run when it reopens. Those who purchased Individual Lightning Lanes can ride the attraction later or request a refund.

Has TRON Lightcycle / Run ever broken down during your visit to Magic Kingdom Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.