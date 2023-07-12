The Newest Disney Ride Is Now Closed

The newest Disney ride closed unexpectedly on Wednesday and has yet to reopen.

TRON Lightcycle / Run has experienced multiple issues in its short life, especially as Guests continue bypassing lockers and sneaking personal belongings onto the attraction. The rollercoaster has shut down due to items falling off in the past.

On Wednesday, TRON Lightcycle / Run suddenly appeared “temporarily closed” on the My Disney Experience app. Notably, it’s the only ride closed throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

It’s unknown what caused Wednesday’s TRON Lightcycle / Run closure. Check the My Disney Experience app for the most up-to-date information on the Disney ride.

Guests with Lightning Lane reservations can request a refund or find a multi-experience pass on their Disney Genie app. Those in the Virtual Queue can board the attraction later if it reopens, regardless of their arrival window.

More on the Newest Disney Ride

TRON Lightcycle / Run opened next door to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland in April. This Walt Disney World ride follows the Shanghai Disneyland version, which opened in 2016!

“Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

“Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.”

