TRON Will Soft Open Early for Guests

Guests at the Magic Kingdom may be able to ride the new TRON Lightcycle / Run as early as NEXT WEEK! Here’s how to ride this attraction before it opens.

The opening of the highly anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run is just around the corner at Walt Disney World, with the opening date officially marked for April 4. Both Cast Members and Annual Passholders got a special preview of the attraction, and Disney recently held a media event where they unveiled merchandise, new food and drink, and new character costumes. As of today, though, Disney announced that the average Guest will get to enter the Grid earlier than they thought.

ATTENTION USERS: We have a surprise transmission from the Grid. // Between 3.20 – 4.2, Guests may have the early opportunity to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by @Enterprise during a limited soft open via virtual queue or purchase of individual Lightning Lane entry. pic.twitter.com/jKbnuch7Ld — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 17, 2023

Yes, the highly anticipated ride will be open for Guests for a full two weeks before the ride’s opening! Starting on March 20, Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to reserve a time on the attraction’s virtual queue. Guests will have two opportunities to join the queue; once at 7 a.m., when Guests will not need to be in the Magic Kingdom but must have a park reservation, and at 1 p.m., at which point Guests must be inside the Magic Kingdom to access it.

Keep in mind that TRON Lightcycle / Run will NOT be available on April 3 as the attraction gears up for its official opening the next day.

Additionally, Disney also announced that starting April 5, select Guests will have a third opportunity to join the virtual queue at 6 p.m. for Enchanted Evening Hours. This is a benefit for Guests staying at select Disney Resort hotels, allowing them extra time in the Park after it closes to day Guests. These Guests will not need to be inside the Magic Kingdom to access the virtual queue at this time.

Remember that the attraction may not be available the entire day for all of the soft opening dates – as it is a soft opening, the ride could go down or change operation. The attraction will also still require a virtual queue after its official opening. Be kind to Cast Members, and we’ll see you in the grid!