New Virtual Queue Added as Disney Sends Warning to All Annual Passholders

Love it or hate it, the virtual queue system at Walt Disney World Resort is here to stay. And while guests are used to just two virtual queue options being offered, a third has now been added along with a blunt warning to all Annual Passholders.

The Disney World Annual Pass is one of the most coveted items fans of the Orlando-based Resort can have. Giving guests the chance to pay a yearly fee and visit the parks frequently — although subject to reservations and blackout dates — is, for some, a perfect deal.

Presently, the Disney World Annual Pass comes in four different formats, each with its own rules and restrictions. It starts with the Pixie Dust Pass, a Florida resident-only Annual Pass, which includes, among other things, a blackout for all weekends during the year.

Then, at increasing costs, comes the Pirate Pass and the Sorcerer Pass (also just for Florida residents; the Sorcerer is open to Disney Vacation Club members, too), and finally, the Incredi-Pass, which is open to anyone regardless of Florida resident or DVC member status. The Incredi-Pass will set a guest back $1,299 plus tax.

While Annual Passholders do have their restrictions, blackout dates, number of park passes held at one time, etc., they do have plenty of perks. From exclusive merchandise to events and discounts across property, the Disney World Annual Pass has benefits that, for some, can be worth the one-off cost of getting one.

One of the most recent updates regarding the Annual Passes is that guests who have this ticket type do not need a theme park reservation if they are entering a Disney World theme park after 2 p.m. (when park hopping hours begin). This excludes Magic Kingdom Park on weekends, with guests still subject to the blockout date calendar per their chosen Annual Pass.

Then, in January 2024, when the park pass reservation system goes defunct for many ticket types, Passholders will have “Good to Go” days for select parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom).

But something happening much sooner than this park pass change in January is an exclusive Annual Passholder merchandise event happening September 20 through September 23 over at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The shopping event takes place at the AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and only Annual Passholders are eligible to take part. Exclusive Pandora charms and Dooney & Burke items will be available, as well as discounts on other Disney Parks merchandise and “early access” to other items. The official Disney World website lists the following as some of the items available for Passholders:

EPCOT Reimagined Pandora Charm

Journey to Imagination with Figment Pandora Charm

Minnie Mouse Bride Pandora Charm

Grogu Rose Gold Pandora Charm

Access to Passholder merchandise available for purchase—including the Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Pandora Charm

60% off select merchandise — including select apparel, Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary merchandise, Loungefly items, and Dooney & Bourke fashions

Photo opportunities to commemorate this occasion

Special food & beverage offerings available for purchase

In order to enter the event, not only will a guest need a valid Disney World Annual Pass, but they will also need to join the virtual queue.

Currently, there are only two virtual queues at the Walt Disney World Resort — one for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and one for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. Guests must join the queue at 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. (sometimes 6 p.m. for special events) daily in order to board the ride. A la carte Lightning Lane is also available.

Now, the Annual Passholder Merchandise Event has been added to the My Disney Experience app, showing that the virtual queue will open at 8 a.m. on September 20, 2023, for guest access.

“An eligible, activated Annual Pass is required to attend,” says the Disney World website. “You must show the Annual Pass card, Disney MagicMobile pass, MagicBand or MagicBand+ that is linked to your Disney account — along with valid photo identification — when checking in.”

The company also issues a stark warning for Annual Passholders, writing:

“This experience is for Annual Passholders only. Everyone in your party must be an Annual Passholder to enter. Any discounts are for personal use only and may not be used to purchase merchandise with the intent to resell the merchandise. Discounts are not valid on certain items and may not be combined with any other discount, offer or promotion.”

The note about reselling is, perhaps, something many are glad to see. Due to the popular nature of The Walt Disney Company, merchandise can be snapped up in volume and resold for a higher price, leaving less for genuine shoppers. This is a contention point that has only been growing in recent years.

It has been seen time and time again all over the Disney Parks empire, from Disney World to Shanghai Disney Resort. Most recently, the hugely anticipated Disney Lorcana trading card game from Ravensburger was subjected to hoarding and extreme price gouging as resellers snapped up the merchandise and retailers bumped up prices.

How Disney will manage this is unknown as, at least in terms of the information shared on the website, there are no restrictions on quantities able to be purchased. It is likely, as it is in the theme parks, that merchandise will be limited on a case-by-case basis.

Will you be attending the Disney World Annual Pass event at ESPN? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!