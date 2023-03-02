Disney World Resellers Take on EPCOT, Merchandise Going For Almost Double Online

Disney World resellers have struck once more. The opening day of EPCOT’s International Flower and Garden Festival has left shelves empty of anticipated merchandise, with Figment and Orange Bird taking center stage for the event.

The world of Disney merchandise is one of demand and scarcity. While there is seemingly an over-saturation of merchandise across the Disney enterprise with brand-owned merch as well as thousands of licensed items, there are some things that cause the masses to go wild.

Whether this is a new collectors launch, event-specific merchandise, or a rare character finally debuting on a mug or a backpack, or a pin, Disney merchandise is well-sought after. Just over a year ago, the debut of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations — The World’s Most Magical Celebration — saw the Main Street, U.S.A. Emporium flooded with Guests hunting for merch. The Emporium eventually shuttered and ran only via a standby queue entrance. And that same Starbucks tumbler caused security to guard Cast Members at other locations too.

From Magic Kingdom to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests can buy merchandise all over the Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida), but one Park was busier than most yesterday.

March 1, 2023, marked the beginning of EPCOT’s annual International Flower and Garden Festival. The event includes brand-new eats, new displays like character topiaries, and a host of exclusive event merchandise.

And one piece of merchandise definitely pulled the crowds. The long-time mascot for the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, the purple dragon Figment, has made his way onto the new Loungefly backpack. Featuring Figment alongside plants and succulents, the new Loungefly proved hugely popular on the opening day of Disney World’s International Flower and Garden Festival, so much so that it is already flooding eBay for double the price.

Disney World resellers strike again.

Over on eBay, it can be seen that there are multiple listings for the Figment Loungefly backpack going for over $100, with most around $120 and the highest at $130. The retail price for the item is $78.

These come less than 24 hours after the beginning of the event when the merchandise was made available in stores like the Creations Shop — the flagship EPCOT Park store found in World Celebration, one of the newly formed neighborhoods made from the former Future World.

Reseller activity has been a point of contention for years. Last year saw chaos erupt over the Figment popcorn bucket, causing hours-long lines to stretch around the Park. In fact, one Guest actually waited over six hours in line to purchase a popcorn bucket for a person he had never met.

Guests have issued pleas for Disney to add more control and regulations over the release of its limited edition merchandise after similar issues with hoarding and reselling in the past, but as of yet, the Parks are yet to install anything concrete and long-term.

The International Flower and Garden Festival at EPCOT runs from March 1, 2023, through July 5, 2023. Access to the festival requires Guests to hold a valid theme park ticket and a Park Pass reservation for the same day as their visit.

Have you ever missed out on merchandise due to Disney World resellers? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!