New Offerings Unveiled for Flower & Garden Festival

Spring has almsot sprung, and EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival is right around the corner. Today, Disney Parks Blog gave Guests a taste of what they might see at this year’s festivities.

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which will be held March 1 through July 5 of this year, is one of EPCOT’s many annual festivals. The event celebrates gardening, flowers, the beauty of nature, farm to table food, and more, and transforms the Park into a beautiful landscape of flowers, butterflies, birds, and more.

One staple of the festival is the exciting character topiaries that can be found throughout the Park. Beloved Disney characters are created out of fresh greenery and are updated every year. This year, Disney is introducing some new topiaries of characters from hit films The Princess and the Frog (2009) and Encanto (2021).

This will be the debut of a Princess Tiana topiary, coming off the heels of construction for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure beginning at the Magic Kingdom. Also making their debut are the Madrigal sisters; Isabela, Luisa, and Mirabel, as well as their cousin Antonio. The theme is fitting, considering Isabela’s flower powers, Antonio’s connection with animals, and Mirabel’s family butterfly.

Disney Parks Blog also unveiled merchandise for the festival, including a new 70’s-inspired Orange Bird collection. The Orange Bird has become somewhat of an icon of the Flower & Garden Festival, and the collection includes a spirit jersey, a Loungelfly backpack, an ear headband, a CORCKCICLE tumbler, and a limited-edition Disney Munchling.

Disney also released some festival merchandise inspired by Snow White, which includes a Dooney and Bourke bag and a floral ear headband, as well as a pair of green Figment Crocs. Guests will be able to purchase all these items at the Festival Markets, Odyssey, and the Creations Shop while supplies last.

The food offerings and Outdoor Kitchens were previously announced, and you can check out Inside the Magic’s coverage of it here. Evening entertainment was also announced, with Disney Parks Blog stating on their website;

Starting at sunset, festival Guests can celebrate with a vibrant spectacle of light on Spaceship Earth set to a fresh and fun new soundtrack.

We’ll see you at the Flower & Garden Festival!