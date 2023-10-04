Johnny Depp Fans Worried Comeback Movie Secretly Doesn’t Feature Him at All

Johnny Depp may not actually be in an upcoming movie being promoted as his comeback movie, according to some fans.

For the last few years, Johnny Depp has retreated from Hollywood and the kind of huge franchises, like the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts, that made him one of the richest and most famous actors in the world. Instead, he has been touring with both the late Jeff Beck and his own band, the Hollywood Vampires, and making arthouse movies in Europe, including the recent Cannes Film Festival entry Jeanne du Barry.

However, a trailer for his latest and most family-friendly movie has just been released, and it disconcertingly seems like it might not feature Johnny Depp at all.

Related: Johnny Depp Costs Tom Cruise $86 Million After Major Blunder

The movie is Johnny Puff: Secret Mission, which will feature the former Captain Jack Sparrow as the title character, a retired rock star who helps save the Arctic village of Taigasville from the villain Otto von Walrus.

The show is a spinoff of Puffins, an animated children’s series on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video from Iervolino Entertainment, which itself was technically a spinoff of Arctic Dogs (2019), an animated family movie featuring the voices of actors like Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, and James Franco.

However, what Reddit commentators have noticed about Puffins and, by extension, Johnny Puff: Secret Mission, is that it does not seem to include intelligible human dialogue at all. Despite Johnny Depp’s name being heavily used to promote the film, it is also notable that the film does not depict his animated character as speaking at any moment in the trailer.

In a promotional video for Johnny Puff: Secret Mission, Johnny Depp claimed that his dialogue was spliced with the sounds of actual puffins to create a kind of ersatz language that the animated birds speak. The IMDb page for the film does not feature any other vocal performers than Depp.

However, other commentators online speculate that Puffins might be a cash-in for the frequent Tim Burton collaborator, saying, “Assuming Depp provided the voice for just one Puffin, at the end of the episode I had no idea which Puffin was “Johnny Puffin” and none of them made noises where I was “oh, that’s definitely Johnny Depp making those grunts. So I would not be shocked to learn that they paid him (or he’s an investor in the company) to just put his name on it and he didn’t even have to do the minimum.”

Comment

byu/HayesNSean from discussion

inblankies

Related:

Others concurred, wondering if it might be similar to several Pixar shorts, saying, “Sounds like the Pixar Popcorn shorts on Disney Plus. The made little one minute silent shorts with existing Pixar character models, but used leftover little grunts and reaction sounds from old recording sessions. As such, Ellen DeGeneres, Craig T. Nelson, and Holly Hunter are top billed without speaking a word.”

Comment

byu/HayesNSean from discussion

inblankies

Until Johnny Puff: Secret Mission is released in theaters (currently tentatively scheduled for early 2024), we will just have to wait and see whether Johnny Depp is actually heard in the movie.

Do you think Puffins and this movie actually feature Depp? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!