Johnny Depp Costs Tom Cruise $86 Million After Major Blunder

Actor Johnny Depp is now taking his time out of the spotlight.

Johnny Depp spent most of 2022 in the limelight due to the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard and the allegations that were raised against him. Represented by Attorney Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp won the defamation trial with a resounding decision, and Amber Heard eventually chose to settle outside of court.

With Depp now reportedly done with court proceedings, many were wondering if he might return to Hollywood, particularly to Disney, to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said multiple times that he’d like to see Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow, but it seems that Disney may be going in another direction. Right now, the strongest rumor is that Depp could be replaced by Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner) and Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) in the next installment of the franchise.

To make things even more interesting, Johnny Depp officially moved out of Hollywood and is now living in London. He has a new movie coming out soon, Jeanne Du Barry, and though he has been essentially banned by Hollywood, the actor is still doing well for himself, planning to make more films in Europe and focus on his music, as well.

Though Depp may be done with Hollywood– at least for the time being– a story recently surfaced tying him and one of the kings of Hollywood, Tom Cruise, together.

Apparently, Cruise was almost selected for the role that essentially jumpstarted Depp’s career. The first major role that fans remember Johnny Depp for is none other than Edward Scissorhands (1990).

The movie, directed by Tim Burton, can be seen on Disney+, but it wouldn’t have been offered to him had it not been for major blunders on Tom Cruise’s part.

Tim Burton– who’d also go on to direct other movies starring Depp like Alice In Wonderland (2010) and Ed Wood (1994)– shared that Tom Cruise asked too many questions about the character.

“Part of the delicacy of the story was not answering questions like, ‘How does he go to the bathroom? How did he live without eating all those years?’,” he said. “Tom Cruise was certainly unwilling to be in the movie without those questions being answered.”

The movie would go on to make Johnny Depp more than $86 million, but both actors have turned out to have quite impressive careers.

Johnny Depp’s net worth is estimated at $150 million, while Tom Cruise’s is estimated at more than $620 million. So, despite not getting the role as Edward Scissorhands, Cruise has gone on to do well for himself, with his latest blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick (2022), posting an impressive $1.48 billion.

