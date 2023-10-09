Disney Urgently Removes Thousands From Parks, 18 Attractions Break Down

If there is one thing that can ruin a trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, it is a shutdown attraction. But, what happens when the majority of the rides are closed, and you paid thousands to enjoy the magic with no warning that something like this would occur?

Unfortunately, Disneyland was struck with a plethora of trip-ruining closures this holiday weekend that for some, it actually broke records in terms of never having seen so many rides shut down at Disneyland in their life.

Created and designed by Walt Disney himself, Disneyland has since become a beloved destination for families and Disney enthusiasts from around the globe. The theme park is divided into several themed lands, each offering a unique and magical experience.

One of the most famous and recognizable landmarks of Disneyland is Sleeping Beauty Castle, an enchanting centerpiece that welcomes visitors upon entering the park. After walking down Main Street, U.S.A., there are several lands that you can experience.

Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Liberty Square, Critter Country, Adventureland, Frontierland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Mickey’s Toontown are all lands that you can experience while in the Disney Park. From Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Space Mountain, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while in Disneyland.

There’s plenty of fun to be had next door, as well, at Disney California Adventure Park. But, no one can deny that the most iconic theme park in Anaheim is Disneyland Park, and much of that has to do with its classic look and original design.

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland Resort in the near future, you need to be aware that closures of attractions can happen at anytime, even if they are not listed on the refurbishment schedule.

One of Disney’s most popular nighttime spectaculars, Fantasmic!, was closed this past spring after a malfunction caused Murphy the Dragon to burn to the ground. The stage suffered damage, and the attraction closed down. While Disney was hopeful at first that the show could continue in just a matter of weeks, the closure was extended.

On top of that, this weekend has seen a shocking amount of attraction shutdowns. There were 18 attractions closed.

One guest shared the Disneyland app ride wait times list online, which typically shows how long guests will have to wait for any attraction in the park. It also noted if a ride is “temporarily closed”.

A temporary closure of a Disneyland attraction means that the ride was not scheduled for any refurbishment or closure. Still, due to an unexpected maintenance issue, the attraction is not currently running. When this happens, oftentimes, the ride is back up and running that same day.

However, there are instances when an attraction will close down due to a temporary closure and will not reopen for days until the issue has been fixed. This can affect crowd levels, Disney Genie+ bookings, and overall theme park experiences.

The guest said, “This is just over the past 2 hours which has me wondering how many people this puts back into the parks/in line for other rides? I was expecting it to be crazy today but not having half the big rides go down to make it worse.”

The shut down rides included:

Grizzly River Run

Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween

Radiator Springs Racers

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

Astro Orbitor

Rodger Rabbit’s Car Toon Town Spin

Jessie’s Critter Carousel

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters Inc. Mike and Sully to the Rescue!

Big Thudner Mountain

Disneyland Monorail

Disneyland Railroad

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Golden Zephyr

Goofy’s Sky School

Peter Pan’s Flight

“it’s a small world”

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

These closures affected both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, leaving both parks nearly inoperable, with lands such as Cars Land, Avengers Campus, Frontierland, Fantasyland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toontown, and more being affected.

One guest said, “I’m now going to think of ride closures as crimes.” This feels a little appropriate, considering the price of tickets is constantly on the rise.

Another stated, “t’s bad. I’ve visited 10 days in the past year, and it constantly feels like the parks are falling apart. Rides that didn’t used to break down very often, such as Pirates of the Caribbean, broke down multiple times per day while I was there, twice while I was in line and they cleared the line out. Operations as a whole seems to be struggling — estimated waits are sometimes ±20-30 minutes what was posted, and Lightning Lane is a mess at many attractions. At one point, Soarin had a 40-minute Lightning Lane queue, and Radiator Springs Racers LL is pretty consistently backed up to Flo’s.”

Luckily, attractions will reopen throughout the day; however, that is not guaranteed. It was not stated why so many attractions closed down, all within a close time span.

With today being Indigenous Peoples Day (previously Columbus Day), we hope to see fewer closures decimate the theme parks.

Would you be upset if you went to Disneyland Resort, only to find 18 attractions shut down?

