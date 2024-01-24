Ryan Reynolds Says Bloody Goodbye to ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds is feeling all the feels now that his third outing as the titular “Merc with a Mouth” in Deadpool 3 (2024) has officially wrapped filming, easing concerns that the superhero flick might be yet another victim of intense Disney and Marvel delays.

The fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) might be lined with uncertainty now that Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror is out of the picture, but one thing’s for sure: Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson is back, and he’s better (and bloodier) than ever. The threequel will be the only Marvel Studios project to grace the big screen in 2024, marking a drastic departure from the franchise’s typically jam-packed release slate.

With the now-resolved WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, extensive reshoots, and general behind-the-scenes chaos hitting projects like Captain America: Brave New World (2025) particularly hard, it’s time for Deadpool 3 to shine. Disney and Marvel seem to have the utmost confidence in the film, which was pushed up to July 2024 from its initial fall release date. And it looks like the studio was right to place all of their eggs in Deadpool‘s basket, as it recently received an exciting update from its lead actor.

On Wednesday morning, Reynolds took to social media to celebrate Deadpool 3 completing principal photography, where he paid a special tribute to two of his “closest pals,” director Shawn Levy and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman. In his message — which he accompanied with a, well, extreme close-up, of sorts — he wrote of the blood, sweat, and tears that went into making the blockbuster while also thanking the cast and crew:

The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman…all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th…

While plot specifics remain unknown, it sounds like Marvel has some pretty big things in store for the third Deadpool installment, including the introduction of more X-Men, the creation of the TVA’s Multiversal Army, and even a rumored Taylor Swift cameo. For now, everything is pure speculation, but based on leaked set photos, it looks like we can for sure expect to see Deadpool and Wolverine going up against Sabretooth — with the fight seemingly ending in the duo’s favor.

It’s worth noting that this is the first Deadpool film to fall under the official MCU banner, meaning Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Co. are more than likely setting up the character’s role in future stories, including Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). With more and more heroes (and villains) from Sony’s corner of the Marvel universe steadily making their way into the MCU, fans can almost certainly expect to see even more crossovers down the road. And Deadpool 3 could be among the first to kick things off.

Now that Deadpool 3 has wrapped shooting, the film will enter post-production, putting it right on track for its summer premiere. Hopefully, Reynolds, Jackman, and Levy will continue to provide updates as the project nears completion, as expectations are undoubtedly high. Only time will tell if the movie can live up to the hype.

Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.

