First ‘Madame Web’ Clip Has Fans Excited

The first clip for the highly-anticipated Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web (2024) has dropped, and fans can’t get enough of it.

Without a doubt, Spider-Man is the most successful superhero when it comes to the box office. Audiences can’t seem to get enough of Peter Parker. It doesn’t matter if he’s played by Tobey Maguire in the Sam Raimi trilogy, Andrew Garfield in the Amazing films, or Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Wall Crawler is just too likable!

However, movies have only just begun to tap into the plethora of Spider-People in Marvel Comics. With the Spider-Verse films and other Sony Pictures movies, audiences have been reintroduced to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), and Venom (Tom Hardy).

Related: Marvel’s Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Has an Unexpected Genre

Soon, these same audiences will get to see multiple Spider-Women in live-action for the very first time in Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson (Cassandra “Cassie” Webb), Sydney Sweeney (Julia Cornwall), Celeste O’Connor (Mattie Franklin), and Isabela Merced (Anya Corazon).

The film also features performances from Tahar Rahim (Ezekiel Sims), Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet. And with the recent clip, fans can get an early glimpse of the film before Valentine’s Day.

‘Madame Web’ Clip Showcases Dakota Johnson’s Powers

Related: Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Axed From Marvel Film, Report Says

Although the trailer for Madame Web was released back in November, no extended cuts for the film have been seen. This all changed late on January 22, 2024, when a short clip was dropped on YouTube and swiftly shared on social media.

The clip in question showcases one of the earliest moments that Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Webb is able to utilize her clairvoyant abilities to save the other four heroines of the film. Located on a subway train, Cassie looks into the future to predict Ezekiel Sims’ attacks and get the victims off the train.

Related: ‘Madame Web’ Could Reportedly Be the Live-Action Spider-Verse

While there are your usual trolls on the internet, most fans seem excited with the clip. One fan declared, “Wow, that’s harder than I thought! I am so ready, baby!” Another said, “Scarring, but in a good way!” However, one sentiment reigned supreme throughout the various comments: it better be better than Morbius (2022).

At this point, it’s obviously hard to tell. All there is to go off of is a three-minute trailer and a one-minute clip. That being said, the Final Destination (2000) vibes already make this a more interesting prospect than the Jared Leto “film.”

Are you excited about Madame Web? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!