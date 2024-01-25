Hugh Jackman Celebrates ‘Deadpool 3’ After Personal Difficulties

After a grueling filming process, Deadpool 3 (2024) actor Hugh Jackman followed in co-star Ryan Reynolds’ footsteps by congratulating the crew.

Filming for the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3 has officially wrapped, meaning audiences are that much closer to seeing the Merc With the Mouth on the big screen again. The only Marvel Studios film releasing this year, Deadpool 3 has a lot weighing on its shoulders. Still, star Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) maintained his usual jovial energy, congratulating the crew. Co-star and Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) soon followed suit, posting on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

“What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4:00 AM training or the steamed fish and veg [four times] a day for six months but the other 93.2%. A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you’re reading this and think I mean you, I do.”

The Academy Award-nominated actor then directed his gratitude toward his co-star and director.

“To two of my best mates, [Ryan Reynolds] and [Shawn Levy] I literally couldn’t have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26 can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”

The Van Helsing (2004) actor definitely seems to have been enjoying himself while filming Deadpool 3, including going to football games with Reynolds, Levy, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift. However, all of this comes after a time of personal difficulty for the Australian actor.

“It’s a Difficult Time,” Deb and Hugh Jackman Separation Shocked Everyone

While every project has its difficulties, Hugh Jackman, known for his performances in Music Man (2022) and Paperback Hero (1999), was faced with a more personal struggle when he and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their separation after 27 years of marriage. This clearly had an effect on the Les Misérables (2012) actor, who simply told the paparazzi, “It’s difficult,” and whose year-end photo recap almost entirely featured photos of him by himself.

Needless to say, separation and divorce are tough for anyone to work through, let alone someone who is constantly in the public’s eye. Fortunately, it looks like The Greatest Showman (2017) actor has come out the other side and is ready for what comes next.

What are you most excited about in Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!