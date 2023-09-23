The time to say farewell seems to have been decided.

Kevin Feige has held the position of President at Marvel Studios for many years now. During his tenure, he has been responsible for bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), currently owned by The Walt Disney Company, into pop culture prominence. The MCU has made an enduring imprint on the superhero movie genre and the broader film industry, leaving a profound influence despite differing viewpoints. The expansive storyline, famously referred to as the Infinity Saga, reached its zenith with the eagerly awaited debuts of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, signifying the MCU’s Phase Three conclusion.

After the departure of the beloved Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, who made a heroic sacrifice to defeat Thanos (portrayed by Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans bidding adieu to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America by passing on the Captain America mantle, it has become apparent that there is an opening for prominent superhero teams such as the Fantastic Four and X-Men to take center stage.

A while back, Marvel Studios made a major revelation about the highly anticipated third installment of the Deadpool film series, aptly named Deadpool 3. What makes this upcoming movie particularly intriguing is its connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a shift from its previous ties to the X-Men Universe under 20th Century Fox. This move comes as a result of The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios.

This revelation was delivered by Ryan Reynolds himself, the talented actor behind the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson from the Fox X-Men Universe. He shared this exciting news alongside his friendly rival, Hugh Jackman, also known for his portrayal of the fan-favorite Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett in the X-Men Universe. With this announcement, became official that both of these iconic superhero characters would make their much-anticipated debut in the MCU proper.

Goodbye, Logan

Now it appears that known insider sources within Hollywood and Marvel Studios are reporting that Wolverine’s days are numbered. At least — the Wolverine as we know him.

According to insider CanWeGetSomeToast, Jackman’s iteration of the Mutant with the Adamantium-skeleton will come to a close eventually — but it won’t be till after Avengers: Secret Wars, or Avengers 6:

Yes, Hugh Jackman won’t be recast until AFTER #AvengersSecretWars. Feige is making Secret Wars the send off to not only the current MCU, but all the Marvel movies that came before Iron Man. It’s the Ultimate (soft) reboot. To make way for something All New, and All Different.

Yes, Hugh Jackman won’t be recast until AFTER #AvengersSecretWars. Feige is making Secret Wars the send off to not only the current MCU, but all the Marvel movies that came before Iron Man. It’s the Ultimate (soft) reboot. To make way for something All New, and All Different. https://t.co/0pzXGgbpmL pic.twitter.com/2IqKSDtzyt — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 21, 2023

It definitely seems like Marvel Studios are planning on sunsetting these Fox Universe characters, as rumored previously. However, the revelation that this could the “Ultimate Reboot” comic book storyline from the Marvel Comics indicates that Marvel fans might be saying goodbye to these beloved characters much sooner than expected.

Who will play the new Wolverine? Could it be fancast favorites Daniel Radcliffe or Taron Egerton?

For now, we will have to wait and see whether Feige truly goes along with this plan.

Do you think recasting Wolverine is the right move? Is it about time? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on the X-Men

The Fox X-Men film series showcased the adventures of Mutants possessing extraordinary abilities, existing within our contemporary, human world. The central premise revolved around the contrasting perspectives of Professor X and Magneto concerning that fragile Mutant-Human relationship. This conflict gave rise to the differing ideologies that prompted other Mutants to align themselves with one of these two factions.

Prominent figures embroiled in these dynamics included Patrick Stewart portraying Professor X/Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe, also known as Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique/Raven Darkholme, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, also known as Nightcrawler, and Anna Paquin as Anna Marie LeBeau, commonly referred to as Rogue, among a host of others. Subsequent films like X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) explored prequel narratives and delved into themes of time travel, introducing younger incarnations of characters such as Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, played by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.