Taylor Swift Confirms She’s Taking on New Princess Role

World-renowned celebrity Taylor Swift is taking the world by storm, but it’s not because of another platinum record.

For years, there have been rumors that Taylor Swift could take on the role of a Disney Princess in a live-action Disney film. Fans have speculated that Swift– who actually did a collaboration with Disney as Rapunzel— could take on the role of the iconic princess in a live-action film. To this point, however, it has never happened.

While fans still wait for the day when Taylor Swift might become the star of a Disney film, she is taking on another princess role that has become a viral hit.

If you’ve been keeping up with Taylor Swift over the last few months, you know that all the buzz has been surrounding her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. The two have reportedly been dating since this past fall, and Swift has been spotted at numerous Chiefs games this season.

On Sunday, the singer/songwriter was in attendance yet again, this time in the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium, to see the Chiefs take on their AFC rival in a pivotal playoff game. As she was seen talking to Travis’s brother Jason Kelce, NFL Today sportscasters named her the “Most Valuable Princess of Chiefs Kingdom,” reports from Deadline shared.

“Look who’s in the house, that’s Taylor Swift, the MVP Most Valuable Princess of Chiefs Kingdom,” the CBS sportscaster said. “There’s always a little luck involved in football. Hopefully, she’s a good luck charm for [Travis] Kelce and the crew.”

Indeed, she was just that.

The Chiefs went on the road in a hostile environment and pulled out a 27-24 victory over the No. 2-seeded Bills. Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving, catching five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

This coming weekend, the Chiefs will be on the road again as they take on the Baltimore Ravens. The winner of that game will play in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11, against the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. It’s unclear at this time if Swift will be in attendance for the Chiefs’ game in Baltimore this weekend.

