Disney Adults are “Traumatized,” Says Disneyland Princess

The term “Disney Adults” tends to have some problematic energy attached, but is their method behind the madness? One Disney Princess shares her two cents on why so many grownups consistently flock to places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the TikTok below.

@corabrei is a TikTok creator who was a former princess at Disneyland, and she shares her thoughts on Disney Adults and why they continue going to the parks. Adults being overexcited at places like Disneyland and Disney World is nothing new, but the creator makes an interesting point when she says,

“I truly believe that a lot of Disney Adults have had traumatic life events in their childhoods, and Disney is an escape. When people go to places like Disneyland and Disney World a lot of the times, they forget themselves. People go there and they want to escape reality.”

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time something like this has come from an official Disney cast member either.

WARNING: Video below contains profanity.

Disney Adults and the Great Escape

@notkhanjunior is another former Disney Princess who shares a similar perspective to @corabei. After playing multiple Disney characters like Mulan and Pocahontas, the creator goes into much greater detail as to how fulfilling a Disney trip can be for guests of all ages, including the dreaded Disney Adults.

“Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy” are the words that are plated above the entrance to Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and there’s a lot of truth in that statement. Disney is fully committed to immersing guests in the world the Imagineers have created, and they’ve had it down to a science for years.

While many Disney Adults have pulled off some rather ridiculous and cringe-worthy stunts over the years, there is a big nugget of logic behind their obsession. For many, Disney has always been an enchanted place completely separated from the gloom and doom of reality.

Disney’s parks, characters, movies, and so on have been known to have a sort of healing aura about them, and adult guests are simply enjoying them for their intended purpose. While it’s true that most guests know that the Character Meet-and-Greets are all part of the act, that doesn’t stop them from giving into Disney’s brand of magical intoxication.

Inside the Magic reached out to @corabei for further comment, but was unable to receive a reply due to privacy restrictions.

Are you a Disney Adult who goes to the parks to escape? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!