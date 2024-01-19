Opponents Say “Disney Adults” Shouldn’t Have Right to Vote

Grown-up fans of Disney movies, Disney Parks, and Disney merchandise were the internet’s punching bags throughout much of 2022. Content creators were almost guaranteed to go viral by bashing “Disney Adults.” The memes eventually died down, but one recent viral video revived the discussion.

Some social media users talked about Disney Adults generally, while others harassed specific Disney Parks guests. In one instance, a botched proposal at Disneyland Paris caused fierce debate worldwide. In another, a woman was incessantly harassed for crying while meeting a Disney character for the first time since the Disney parks closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One mother was “fuming mad” her child had to wait behind so-called Disney Adults to meet a Disney Princess.

On Wednesday, TikTok content creator Jack Mac (@jackmacbarstool) re-shared the character meet & greet video and multiple clips of Disney Adults getting emotional at the sight of the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park castles. He stated that it was time to have a “discussion” about the grown-up Mickey Mouse fans.

Mac began by telling his more than 800 thousand followers that he goes back and forth on Disney Adults. While he stated that letting people have fun is best, he also saw issues with the phenomenon. He even suggested that Disney Adults have a diagnosable illness.

“Should we be extending help to these people?” Jack asked. “Should they be in the… DSM-6? Is this an illness of sorts?”

“If I was president, would I put something in about the Disney Adults?” he continued. “Should a 40-year-old who is competing for the same space as a six-year-old be allowed to participate in democracy?”

Thousands of commenters joined in on the Disney Adult pile-on. Many implied that grown-up Disney fans are mentally ill. One said she was “creeped out” by bachelorette parties in the EPCOT World Showcase at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Theme parks are not a replacement for therapy,” said @mrjazzcabbage.

“It’s concerning,” @haayguys agreed.

“I know the people inside the character suits are laughing at the Disney adults crying to see them,” @crosbycav wrote.

Still, some commenters stood up for Disney Adults.

“Never been a Disney fan, but I assume it’s because they’re experiencing their inner child for the first time,” @K_hazelwood14 said. “Not everyone gets to be a child as a child.”

“Let the people heal their inner child however they can,” @holly_racca wrote.

