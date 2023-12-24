Disney Refuses to Serve Alcohol to TikTokers, “Drinking Around the World Forbidden”

At Walt Disney World Resort, there are a plethora of challenges that many guests like to participate in.

For some, riding all of the mountains at Magic Kingdom was a notable challenge (albiet when Splash Mountain was around, the challenge can return after Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is complete).

Others try to ride all attractions in a single park during their visit in one day, some try to do the four parks in one day challenge, others will even fly from coast to coast to be in Disney World and Disneyland in the same day, some will ride an attraction like the PeopleMover or Pirates of the Caribbean over and over from park open to park close, and the list goes on.

Disney even has some challenges that they themselves have created for guests. At Magic Kingdom, guests can participate in A Pirate’s Adventures: Treasures of the Seven Seas, which is an interactive treasure hunt in Adventureland, and in EPCOT, guests can join into Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, a game on the My Disney Experience app that has interactive elements all over World Showcase.

While there can really be almost any challenge created at Disney for guests to participate in, there is one that has stood the test of time, and that is eating and more popularly, drinking around the world at EPCOT.

At EPCOT, there are 11 countries that guests can tour, and one popular challenge that was created years ago was the challenge to drink “around the world” meaning you would have to buy a drink in every country. Not only is this an incredibly costly challenge, but it is also one that has been responsible for many overly intoxicated guests.

Disney does not promote drinking around the world, their cast members are actually meant to try and detect if a guest is doing that and monitor them and their behavior if they are, but there have been countless small shops that have capitalized on this drunken game, creating t-shirts, and sweaters, popularizing the binge-drinking challenge.

Recently, TikTokers Hand Shake Bets (@handshakebets) took off to EPCOT to settle a bet, does it cost more or less than $601 to drink around the world with three people. At first, the video is quite informative, showing how much the cost of drinking at Disney World truly totals out to, but as the group heads around the World Showcase, they become heavily intoxicated.

One of the guests, Tyko, was seen getting more and more drunk as the video progressed, and by the time the group made it to Canada, they were cut off from drinking. When Tyko asked if he was being cut off, the cast member kindly replied, “yes, sadly sir”.

One of the replies in the comment section was interesting, an ex-cast member who worked in the Canada pavilion stated that if a guest says that they are drinking around the world, and it is noticeable that they started in Mexico, and not Canada (as Mexico would be the other beginning or end option) they are trained to cut guests off as that would be their 11th drink.

Other commenters joked in response that drinking around the world is now officially forbidden.

While the guests did get cut off and were refused further drinks, they were not conducting their behavior in a disturbing manner to guests, so no further action needed to be taken!

For those wondering, the total cost spent for three guests drinking around the world ended up totaling $482.65!

While this is a popular challenge, as you can see from the video, it is a costly one and one that may result in you getting a little too drunk to function and trust us, no one wants to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind after drinking all of that! A better version of the challenge is to pick a food or drink option and split it with your party as you go around the world; this will leave you still able to taste a wide variety of food and drinks, without stumbling across the finish line and getting cut off!

Have you ever drunk around the world at EPCOT?

